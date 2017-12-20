Building permit for house in Loda finally approved

LODA — After months of discussion, village trustees voted unanimously last Wednesday to approve a building permit that authorizes Jake Wise to move a house onto a property on Jefferson Street owned by Robin Ecker.

In approving the permit, the board will require Wise to pay another $100 building-permit fee. Wise previously applied and paid a $100 fee for a permit to move the house onto the property, and the permit was granted but later revoked.

Board President Carol Arseneau said she revoked the permit because Wise failed to obtain the proper sewer permits from Iroquois County.

Village Attorney Dale Strough said that during a court proceeding held earlier last Wednesday, Wise and Ecker were told to get the required paperwork done. The court granted a temporary injunction against them, Strough added, meaning they can do no further construction. The court suggested that a resolution might be made if Wise and Ecker properly apply for a permit with the adequate sewage treatment facility there on the property, Strough said.

Following the court hearing, Arseneau said she had finally received all paperwork and reports. She asked what the board wished to do.

Trustee Cathy Tittle said she did not believe Wise should be required to pay an additional $100 fee.

“I think we’re past this, and we need to move on,” Tittle said. “He has put his paperwork in proper order.”

Tittle then made a motion for the board to move forward with Wise’s permit and accept it with no additional fee. After a lengthy silence with no second, the motion failed.

Tittle then said to her fellow trustees: “So what are we wanting to do? I think if this was anybody else, we would be passing it, personally. I disagree, and I won’t vote any other way.”

Trustees still remained silent. Finally, Arseneau asked, “What do you guys want to do?”

Tittle then said to other trustees: “Talk. Somebody talk. Speak so we have everybody’s opinion!”

“We didn’t hear what you were saying; you were talking too low,” Trustee Pat Allen responded.

Tittle then repeated herself, after which Allen said: “I think he should pay the $100 again, simply because he got fined the first time because it wasn’t done right.”

Trustee Jon Boone was urging Allen to make a motion to that effect when Trustee Ronda Breeden asked, “What if we charge him half of it?”

At that point, Wise stood up and said, “I’m willing to pay the $100. That’s not a problem. It’s not about the $100; I just want to get it done so I can move forward.”

Wise then wrote a check and gave it to Arseneau after the motion was approved.



Rezoning approved

Also during last week’s meeting, trustees voted to authorize the village attorney to proceed with the rezoning of property on West Franklin Street to M-2 (industrial), which will allow Champaign Recyclers to erect a building that will be used to house the company’s trucks and do maintenance on them.

In rezoning the lot, the village board will require the company to pay $2,500 toward the maintenance of Franklin Street starting immediately until it can be resurfaced.

In recent months, the company’s trucks have been parked along U.S. 45 in the lot across from the Loda Federated Bank.

The village’s newly formed zoning board voted to recommend the rezoning, with the expectation that Mike Reynolds, an employee of Champaign Recyclers, repair Franklin Street’s pot holes, culverts and “soft spots” and with the village resurfacing it.

One zoning board member who lives on Franklin Street reminded the village board that Franklin Street has not seen any repairs in at least eight years.

Village trustees, at first, balked at the idea of voting on the rezoning proposal due to the fact that there was no actual figure of what the company would pay.

Attorney Jerry Niemann, who was present at last week’s village board meeting on behalf of the company, said the cost to repair Franklin Street is about $14,190.

Boone then said that the big question was the road maintenance agreement. Boone said that since the company’s owner, John Mann, was not present to approve a dollar amount, trustees needed to hold off on approving it.

However, Breeden, along with zoning board member Don Hutchinson, both said the issue has been drug out way too long. Reynolds, they said, has already started repairs on the road.

Audrey McCreary, who introduced herself as administrator of the company, said she could not make a decision like that and that Mann would have to do that. However, McCreary reiterated that the company just wants to move forward with it.

Boone and Tittle then brought up the question of what would be hauled using the trucks. Niemann and McCreary assured them that there would not be any hazardous chemicals towed. Niemann added that Mann has indicated that only about 2 percent of the trucks would ever have anything in them when on village streets.

Later in the meeting, Mann was reached by phone. Mann made a verbal agreement for Champaign Recyclers to pay $2,500 toward the resurfacing of Franklin Street and maintain the street until the next resurfacing.

Residents Jake Wise and Richard Coffey noted that the company would be bringing revenue into the village, so the board should move forward.

Arseneau said she would talk to a Loda Township representative to see if the township would possibly help with some road preparations on Franklin Street, as the township owns the necessary equipment.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ A resolution related to the water tower was approved.

➜ Wage adjustments were approved, with Skip Gharst and Myles Reck receiving an additional $250, J.R. Ptacek receiving $200 and Marla Templeton receiving $150.

➜ Noting that more property will be needed to proceed with a new water tower, the village attorney asked trustees if they wanted him to go ahead and complete the property transaction now or wait until closer to the time the water tower will be built. Strough was told to go ahead and proceed. The village has not yet made public where the property is located or from whom it is being purchased.

➜ Arseneau told trustees that work on the pavilion at the village park is not yet completed. All Phases of Construction offered last summer to do repairs to the pavilion at no charge to the village as long as the village paid for the materials. Arseneau had also received a bid from Randy Campe to do the work. Trustees voted to accept All Phases of Construction’s bid under the terms offered. Village Clerk Regina Ptacek said she had called and left messages to see if the company was going to do the work but had heard nothing back. Trustees agreed to table the matter until spring and see what happens.

➜ Former trustee Roy Hilgendorf reminded board members that there was still a street sign down by the Logsons’ property and that her fear is a snow plow may hit it. Hilgendorf also said he had called Ameren Illinois concerning a street light, and the utility company later fixed it. Arseneau thanked him for doing so.

➜ Resident Gene Breeden Jr. thanked Trustee Ronda Breeden and resident Paula Rossow for the coffee and cookies they brought to the meeting.

➜ The board learned that a letter of appreciation will be sent to ERH Enterprises, the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain and operate Loda’s water system, for providing a meal at the Beef House in Covington, Ind., and also for putting up new Christmas decorations in the village.

➜ Resident Sandy Coffey said she was concerned about the presence of standing water on Mulberry Street. The village clerk said that her husband, who works for ERH, has tested the water and said it appears to be caused by a collapsed drain tile on that property.

➜ The board met in closed session for about 30 minutes to discuss properties in litigation.

