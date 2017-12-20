Paxton aldermen approve amended animal-control ordinance, tax levy

PAXTON — The owners of stray cats picked up by the city’s animal-control officer now face a $25 fine for each incident.

Also, the owners of any dog or cat found running at large in the city will be required to get their animal spayed or neutered at their own expense on the third or subsequent time the animal is picked up.

The Paxton City Council voted 7-1 during its Dec. 12 meeting, with Alderman Rob Steiger voting “no,” to amend the city’s animal-control ordinance with the two added provisions.

Previously, there were no fines assessed for stray cats, as the old ordinance only pertained to loose dogs. The neutering/spaying requirement also is new, as there were no such requirements before.

Alderman Mike Wilson, chairman of the council’s public safety committee, said before the vote that the amendments update an ordinance that has “not been updated in quite a while.”

Alderman Rob Pacey agreed that it needed to be brought up to date.

“As Mr. Wilson pointed out, it had not been updated in some time,” Pacey said. “There’s a reference in there originally to the dog or cat destroying property, and it included milk cartons listed in there. I think it would be good public policy, on our part, to review ordinances in general and to rewrite the majority of them that are outdated, antiquated or otherwise no longer needed.”

Modified through the council’s action was Section 96.56 of Chapter 96 of the city’s Code of Ordinances. The proposed ordinance says that any dog or cat found to be running at large within the city, without a valid license tag, shall be deemed a stray and may be impounded by the police department. After the second time a dog or cat is picked up, the next time that same animal is found running at large, its owner will be required to get the animal spayed or neutered at their own expense.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The council voted 8-0 to approve the city’s tax levy ordinance for 2017-18. The ordinance shows that $678,320 will be collected in property taxes next summer. That amount covers about 11 percent of the city’s $7.7 million in budgeted expenses for the fiscal year. By fund, the amounts to be levied are: corporate fund ($114,000), Paxton Carnegie Library fund ($118,810), insurance fund ($104,195), Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund ($75,000), municipal park fund ($66,055), street and bridge fund ($45,000), landfill and garbage disposal fund ($39,360), police protection fund ($34,500), FICA fund ($25,000), street lighting fund ($23,200), forestry fund ($23,000), audit fund ($9,000) and emergency services and disaster fund ($1,200).

➜ Steiger said the new grinder pumps the city is buying for wastewater treatment purposes were expected to arrive in January.

➜ Steiger asked residents to not push their leaves into the street, as doing so can clog the city’s storm drains. “I’d really hate to see people’s properties flood because leaves are in the drains and we can’t get to them fast enough (to remove them),” Steiger said.

➜ Public Works Department Director Mark LeClair showed a calendar produced by Tnemac Company Inc. that contains on its May 2018 page a photo of the newly repainted water tower on Paxton’s west side. The water tower was selected to appear in the calendar after being named among the top 12 finalists in Tnemec’s 2017 Tank of the Year competition. With its bright yellow and blue color scheme, the elevated water tank’s colors reflect Paxton’s Swedish heritage, and the paw prints going up the tower’s pedestal are a reference to Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s Panther mascot. The tank is located along the highly traveled Interstate 57. Established in 1921, Tnemec specializes in industrial coatings for steel, concrete and other substrates for new construction and maintenance. “As the engineer for the project, we are very pleased that the city was as enthusiastic about pushing the (water tower’s) design forward, implementing that design and then voting on that,” said engineer Greg Gustafson, who assisted the city in the project. “I’ve never had a full-page spread (in a calendar) before ... so I feel really good about it.” Gustafson said the new paint on the tank is expected to last more than 20 years.

➜ Ed Hanson, director of the Paxton Emergency Management Agency (EMA), said that Paxton-based Signs & Designs recently added new lettering and decals to the windows of the EMA building downtown and the agency’s vehicles. The agency had been known as the Paxton Emergency Response Service (ERS) until it was renamed earlier this year.

➜ Mayor Bill Ingold said the proposed sale of the city-owned Paxton Municipal Airport to a private party was still not ready for the council’s approval. “We’re still working on it,” Ingold said.

➜ City engineer Mike Streff said he was preparing to submit the city’s response to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s request that the city install another groundwater monitoring well within 10 feet of an existing well at the city’s closed landfill, as well as a request that the city complete four consecutive quarters of groundwater monitoring to establish “background levels” for the presence of heavy metals at the landfill. Both requirements must be completed in order for the state agency to certify the landfill as having completed its post-closure care period. The agency will have 90 days to respond to the city. “Based upon their response, then we might seek further legal review,” Streff told aldermen. Ingold said he has spoken with state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, about the IEPA mandates, as well. “He’s aware of it,” Ingold said.

➜ The council met in closed session to discuss what Ingold termed “the employment and compensation of one or more city employees and pending litigation.”