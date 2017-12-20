Senator’s stance on recreational pot spurs debate

PAXTON — The Ford County Republican Central Committee met last Saturday and erupted when the legalization of marijuana came up for discussion.

Noting that state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, put out a memo earlier in the week in support of legislation to legalize recreational marijuana, many comments and questions arose among precinct committeemen and the public.

Many voiced their objection to Barickman’s position, stating that marijuana is an addictive gateway drug that will lead to using other illicit drugs. Since its use for medical purposes, many factions have been pushing for legalizing the drug for recreational use.

That caused one participant to ask what such use would do to DUI violations, or the use by teens.

“How accessible will it become for younger people?” the person said.

Already, there is no significant penalty for possession or use of small amounts of marijuana in Illinois. And the court system has not worked well in preventing use.

Barickman postulated that its legalization would raise money for the state.

In other business, the Central Committee agreed to help fund the Ford County Republican Women’s Club that has been reorganized. The women’s club is planning a brunch on April 7, in which its special guest will be Erika Harold, a Republican candidate for Illinois’ attorney general. The public is invited.

The Central Committee also made plans for its annual Lincoln Day Dinner, scheduled for May 9, with the keynote speaker being former Illinois governor Jim Edgar.

Also during Saturday’s meeting, the group heard from Jim Marter, a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in the 16th Congressional District. Marter will be running in the March 20 primary election against U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon. Marter said his decision to enter the race was due to so many Republicans in Washington, D.C., not pushing for conservative legislation consistent with their campaign promises. Marter also mentioned that too many Republicans fail to support President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Also Saturday, state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, updated the group about business in Springfield. Bennett called the budget “way out of balance,” adding that the state’s debt continues to increase and the state has borrowed some money to pay down bills that have been backed up. Bennett said there is a need to elect a Republican governor next year; otherwise, he said, the Democrats will draw legislative maps again in three years — “and they could be worse than what we have now.”