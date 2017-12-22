Longtime city employee Julie Burgess: 'The time has come'

PAXTON — Come February, a familiar face at Paxton City Hall will be missing.

Julie Burgess will retire on Jan. 31, ending 25 years of employment with the city, including the last 16 as comptroller/treasurer.

However, her replacement, Tammy Jensen, should fill the role nicely, Burgess said.

“She’s a lot like me. We call her ‘Julie Jr.,’” Burgess said. “She’s serious about the finances, and she’s willing to learn anything.”

The 42-year-old Jensen, a 15-year resident of Paxton, has been training under Burgess since Sept. 18, after being offered the comptroller/treasurer’s position in mid-August following an interview with Burgess, Mayor Bill Ingold and Alderman Bill Wylie, chairman of the city council’s finance/budget committee.

Jensen has worked for nearly 20 years in the financial banking industry, most recently as a senior loan officer at Credit Union One in Rantoul.

Jensen said she was interested in working for the city because it allowed her to continue to use her finance skills while not having to leave town.

“I like financials,” Jensen said. “Dealing with numbers is something I’m good at. And having the opportunity to serve the city was another draw.”

Forty-two days away from Burgess’ retirement, both Burgess and Jensen agreed that Jensen was catching on quickly to her new role.

“I feel confident in the training that Julie’s given me,” Jensen said. “I feel like we’re clipping through ... and that I’m learning the skills I need to do the job.”

“I think she’s doing great,” Burgess said. “She’s catching on fast.”

“We’re doing payroll, all the accounts payable,” Jensen said. “And we’ve been through the MFT (motor fuel tax) audit. And we’ve been just looking forward to how I’m going to be handling the budget and things like that. So we’re just preparing for what the future holds in the position.”

“There’s a lot of stuff I won’t be here for (to help train her on),” Burgess added, “so we’re trying to touch on it and prepare — to tell her about the budget, union negotiations, appropriations, the main audit of the year in the summer, and the fiscal year’s end — all that stuff that I will not be around for.”

In addition to having experience in finance, Burgess said it should help that Jensen also lives in Paxton and has laid a foundation in the community, with her husband of 20 years, Shane, working as physical plant manager for the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and their two children — Kirsten, 16, and Macee, 12 — both attending Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools.

“She cares about the community,” Burgess said.

Jensen’s six-month probationary period expires in March, at which time her $45,000 starting salary will increase. Jensen thinks she will be well-prepared for being on her own.

“I’m looking forward to just, you know, doing it, getting into the groove and doing it on my own,” Jensen said. “Julie’s doing an excellent job. I can’t thank her enough for everything.”



‘I wear about 25 hats’

As comptroller/treasurer, Burgess has been responsible for handling the city’s finances, but there is more to it than that. Burgess also has been serving as the city’s Freedom of Information Act officer and Open Meetings Act officer. She also plays secretary sometimes, often the one answering the phone at City Hall.

“I wear about 25 hats,” Burgess said. “I do accounts payable. I do payroll. I take care of all the general ledger. I do the investments. I handle all the insurances, personnel, HR (human resources) — pretty much everything. But I don’t do utility billing; that’s Heather Haile’s job. Thank goodness.”

The 60-year-old Burgess started working for the city on Sept. 8, 1992, after being hired as city secretary. As city secretary, Burgess handled utility billing. Her job title was later changed to administrative assistant. Burgess then served five months as city clerk, a position to which she was appointed as a replacement for the retiring Linda Kellerhals.

Burgess later returned to the administrative assistant position, and on May 1, 2001, was hired as comptroller/treasurer — a position the city had just created.

“I’m the first one who had that position,” Burgess said.

The city created the full-time comptroller/treasurer job at the same time it reduced the city clerk position to part-time. Like the city clerk, the treasurer had been elected until that time. Today, the comptroller/treasurer remains an appointed position, while the city clerk remains elected.

“The treasurer at that time, Doris Coplea, was not going to run (for election) again,” Burgess recalled. “And the city wanted someone in charge of finances — not just someone who could win an election but someone who actually knew about finances or could learn about it. ... They wanted someone who had experience in those fields, had the qualifications, instead of just someone being elected who may not know anything about anything.

“So they made (the city clerk) part-time, with just clerk duties, and ... combined all the financials under one job (comptroller/treasurer).”



‘I like everything about it’

Burgess has thoroughly enjoyed her job.

“I like everything about it,” Burgess said. “I mean, I like working in town. You see everybody, because everybody comes in here (to City Hall) sooner or later. So I like knowing people, meeting people, and then you see them out and about and they know you and you know them.

“And I’ve always liked working with numbers. I’ve always been good at that. So this job was, you know, a golden opportunity for me to do what I really like to do.”

Burgess has been a key reason the city has improved its finances in the last decade. As of April 30, 2007, the city had just $81,000 in its general fund. Today, that same fund contains $1.4 million.

Burgess said budgeting made the difference. Rather than just using the city’s annual appropriations ordinance to determine how much each department can spend every year, the city now uses an internal budget to supplement the appropriations ordinance, Burgess explained. Unlike the appropriations ordinance, which sets spending limits for each department, a budget more accurately reflects how expenditures actually compare with anticipated revenues.

“I think a lot of the elected officials and maybe some of the department heads didn’t understand appropriations,” Burgess said. “You appropriate for more than you actually need because if you don’t and you have something come up, you can’t spend it. So I think a lot of them had the idea that, ‘Oh, we appropriated $100,000, so we can spend $100,000.” Well, if you don’t have it, you can’t spend it. So we got into some financial straights because they kept saying, ‘Oh, you’ll find the money; you’ll find the money.’ Well, pretty soon you can’t find the money anymore. So we put ourselves on an internal budget.”

Burgess said she is proud that the city’s finances have “never been in the red — ever.”

“We always have paid the bills. We can pay our employees. We can pay our vendors. And we have a good reserve in case something major comes up,” Burgess said. “I think we’ve been very financially and fiscally responsible in taking care of the city as best as we can.”



Was it fate?

Burgess, a native of Paxton and a 1974 graduate of Paxton High School, said she started working for the city after first working for 18 months as chief deputy clerk in the Ford County Supervisor of Assessments Office under then-supervisor of assessments Chuck Werner.

If not for coming to City Hall to pay a late water bill one day, she might not have known the city had an opening.

“I always paid my water bill on time; it was never late,” Burgess recalled. “But when I went and registered my kids for school that August, I found my water bill and a check in my purse. I’m like, ‘Darn it! It’s late!.’

“So I actually came in to pay it instead of putting it in the drop box (at City Hall). The utility billing clerk ... goes, ‘You ought to apply for my job.’ And I said, ‘Well, what do you have to do?’ And she told me and I said, ‘Well, how much do you make?’ And it was more than I was making after 18 months over there (at the courthouse). So I said, ‘OK, I’ll put my application in,’ and I got the job.

“I would have had no idea there was a job opening if not for paying my water bill late that month. ... It’s just the way things just kind of fell into place.”



‘The time has come’

Burgess said she still likes her job but “there’s a point in time when you know when it’s time to leave, and that time has come.”

“A lot of things that come up that you have to fix or take care of or do, I always looked at them as challenges, but now they’re annoyances, so it’s time to go,” Burgess said. “I don’t want the challenges anymore. I just don’t want to deal with it. So it’s time to go. It’s time to move on and do something else.”

Burgess said she and her husband of 41 years, Bill, who is retired following a 42-year career at Kraft in Champaign, plan to spend their retirement traveling and visiting friends and relatives who do not live in the area. They also plan to spend more time with their three children — Gabe, 38, and twins Josh and Joe, 36. Gabe works at G&S Service Station in Paxton, while both Josh and Joe work at Colmac Coil in Paxton.

When not traveling or visiting family or friends, Julie and Bill Burgess plan to enjoy working on their yard and house.

“And we’ll get in the car and go somewhere and have lunch,” Burgess said. “Just hang out with friends. Just do whatever we want, whenever we want. And don’t set an alarm clock.”

Admitted Burgess: “I hate alarm clocks. Every morning when it goes off, I’m like, ‘I don’t want to get up!’”

Burgess said she won’t be around at City Hall very often — probably just to pay her water bill.

And on time.

“But I said I’m going to call all the time and complain about everything,” Burgess said with a laugh.