WATSEKA — To be eligible to vote at the polls in the March 20 primary election, the last day for Iroquois County residents to register to vote or change their address in the county clerk’s office or with deputy registrars is Tuesday, Feb. 20.

A list of registrars and locations to register voters is available at the county clerk’s office. Residents may also register on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the county clerk’s office, located at the Administrative Center, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka.

Voting may be done by mail or in person at the county clerk’s office starting Feb. 8. The last day to “early vote” in person at the county clerk’s office is Monday, March 19.

Handicapped and elderly persons may also vote at their polling place not accessible to them by requesting a special application from the county clerk’s office. Election judges will assist voters who have properly applied for “curbside voting.” Election judges are available to provide assistance when needed if a friend or relative cannot assist the voter at the polls.

For more information concerning registration or voting for the handicapped, people can call the county clerk’s office at 815-432-6960.