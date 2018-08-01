Rankin buys bucket truck from Paxton

RANKIN — The village board learned Thursday that Board President Aaron Warren had bought a bucket truck from the city of Paxton on the village’s behalf.

Village officials had been looking for a bucket truck when the opportunity to buy Paxton’s came up.

Warren said he purchased the truck for $3,000 — half of the $6,000 amount that he had been authorized to spend by the board.

Warren said the 29-year-old truck is in “very good condition” and needs no immediate repairs. Warren said the truck has 40,000 miles on its motor, has all of its cables and hoses, looks new, and does not leak oil or fluids. Warren said he had brought the truck home and had gone through its systems, adding that its bucket works smoothly.

While it was in use by the city of Paxton, the bucket truck was on a maintenance plan through Ameren Illinois, Warren said. Whenever Ameren did checks on its bucket trucks, the city of Paxton took its trucks to Ameren so that any maintenance needing to be done could be taken care of at that time.

Board members asked if it was possible to get on the same maintenance program with Ameren, and Warren said he would check into the possibility.



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ Warren said he had found a portable generator to use to power the village’s water plant pump in case of a power outage. During a trial run to see how the generator worked, the generator powered the whole plant with no problem, Warren said. He noted that because the generator is portable, it could be used elsewhere if needed. He said another benefit is that the generator can run on LP or propane gas. The cost of the generator is $6,000 — about $4,000 less than the cost of a similar generator the village had originally looked at.

➜ Warren said the only problem resulting from the winter weather was a blockage on 4th and Iroquois streets. Warren said the problem had been addressed.

➜ The board learned that the laminates for the panels at the water plant had been received and will be installed.

➜ Warren said he had been contacted by an auxilliary police officer for Hoopeston who said that he was interested in working as a police officer in Rankin. Warren said he invited the person to Thursday’s board meeting, but he was not present.

➜ Rankin resident Gary Polchow voiced concerns about a property that he said presents a potential fire hazard. Polchow asked for the matter to be listed on February’s meeting agenda for further discussion.