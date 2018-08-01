Some issues at Buckley property addressed, board learns

BUCKLEY — Village board members learned during their monthly meeting last week that some of the septic- and drainage-related problems at a Buckley property had been taken care.

The property, located at 101 S. First St., is owned by Ray Dettmering, whom the village has taken to court in an attempt to correct the issues. The property’s tenant was wanting to buy it, but there were septic and drainage issues, along with high water bills.

Local contractor Jim Balk said the property’s drainage tile — which he estimated had probably been plugged up for 10 years — was recently opened. Also, the property’s water meter was recently replaced — and water usage has decreased as a result.

The tile is now draining, and Balk and the village are now awaiting written approval of the work that has been completed from Terry Eimen, director of environmental health for the Iroquois County Public Health Department.

Meanwhile, the village is seeking to obtain cost estimates and exploring ways to fund the installation of a new water main on South First Street that would be used to provide water service to a home at the end of that street that currently has no water service. The prospective purchasers of that home want to get water service set up so they can begin to work on it and move in.

Some believe it is the village’s responsibility to run the new main, while others believe it is the homeowner’s responsibility. The board agreed to look into whose responsibility it should be.



Digging questions

Also at last week’s meeting, Balk questioned the board about the need for a proposed ordinance that would require permission from the board before any digging is done by anyone on public property.

“I’ve worked for 18 different villages, and I’ve never had one of these ordinances ever,” said Balk, owner of Balk Excavating. “Where did you draft this up from?”

“What do you mean where did we draft this up from?” responded Trustee Ernie Hoopingarner. “We’ve had too many people digging, leaving holes, tearing up lines — things they shouldn’t do. So now you’ve got to get a permit from the village.”

“So if I’m digging for the gas company, I’ve got to get a separate permit, even in an emergency?” Balk then asked.

Balk then said that is what JULIE is for — “Isn’t that good enough?” he asked.

The board then told Balk that several holes had been dug without the village’s permission, and some were left open. Balk, however, said some were not even 2 feet deep, while some had to be left open for a reason.

Board President Sheree Stachura said there would be no cost for a digging permit.

“We just need to know who is digging these holes,” Stachura said.

“OK, enough on this,” Balk responded. “I’ve got to get this each time? How many of these do I need to carry with me — 20?”

“If that’s what you need,” Stachura responded.

Laughing, Balk then asked John McBride owner of ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system: “You got to carry 20 with you, John?”

Responded McBride: “I carry what I need.”



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ The board agreed to seek bids from the public for the purchase of the village’s Dodge truck, with the expectation the truck will be sold to the highest bidder at the February meeting. There were no bids received when bids were sought this past fall. Village maintenance worker Donnie Miller said he made some contacts concerning a potential trade-in, and one came in at around $4,000.

➜ The board learned there was a higher-than-normal pumpage at the water plant on Dec. 12. It was assumed that there was a leak somewhere; however, no evidence of a leak could be found on the ground surface anywhere within the village. Leak Detection Services was contacted and came to investigate the issue on Dec. 28. An area that Leak Detection Services had marked was later excavated by ERH Enterprises, and it was discovered that a bolt had rusted and broken on a band in a 6-inch water line. The water from the leak was flowing into a nearby storm sewer. The bolt was replaced and the leak stopped

➜ The board learned that on Dec. 27, it was discovered that water was running from the area behind the water plant. It was determined that the aerator on the detention tank had frozen due to extremely cold temperatures and had also caused some ice to form on the level control floats. A heater was used to thaw the ice.

➜ Board members were given a copy of the proposed new liquor ordinance to review. If all is acceptable to trustees, the ordinance will be voted on at the February meeting.

➜ The lakehouse rental guidelines were discussed, and the board decided to charge a $100 deposit for renting the building. The deposit must be a separate check, and if no damages are done to the building during the rental period, the check will be returned to the renter.

➜ Residents were reminded that golf cart registration stickers are available to purchase for 2018.

➜ The board learned that a Painting and Pastries Party is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Artesia Township building at 104 W. Main St. in Buckley. There is a suggested donation of $12 per participant, which would cover the cost of the canvas, brushes, paints and refreshments. Reservations are requested and can be made by contacting Sheree Stachura at 561-818-6533. Participants must be at least 21 years old.