Loda trustees discuss Wise/Ecker property in closed session

LODA — Village trustees, once again, went into executive session concerning potential litigation against the Jake Wise/Robin Ecker property during last Wednesday’s monthly board meeting.

The property on East Jefferson Street has been the target of legal action by the village for some six months, ever since Wise moved a house onto it.

A permit was initially granted for the house but was later revoked. The village board’s president, Carol Arseneau, said the permit was revoked because Wise failed to turn in the proper paperwork from the Iroquois County Public Health Department for the property’s sewage system.

In December, the board learned that Wise had finally turned in the proper paperwork, and the board then approved the permit once again, saying all necessary paperwork was received. The board also voted to require that Wise pay the $100 building permit fee again, which Wise willingly paid.

After the board came out of executive session last week, trustees made no motions concerning anything discussed in closed session.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Village Treasurer Myles Reck informed the board that Terry Henricks, who lives on West Jefferson Street, had asked that his water meter be moved to an outside pit. In recent years, the village decided that all water meters located inside would be moved to outside pits. That means that Henricks will be put on the list to have his meter moved as soon as the weather permits.

➜ Reck asked the board if he should move forward with the disconnection of water service at properties whose water bills remain unpaid. Reck said he has been lax on shutting off water service because of the snow. Arseneau told Reck to let ERH Enterprises Inc. — the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain Loda’s water system — decide whether to proceed with shutoffs immediately or wait until later when the weather warms up.

➜ Reck told Arseneau that he will be gone Jan. 23-26. Reck said his substitute, Rick Gooden, has been informed of Reck’s impending absence in case snow plowing needs done.

➜ Arseneau said the village’s permit for the proposed new water tower had been received from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA). The permit was received in time for the village to apply for a grant to help pay for the water tower.

➜ ERH reported that the company had collected and analyzed all required water samples and had submitted its monthly operating reports, serviced equipment, performed JULIE locates, cleaned the chlorine injector at the water plant, and had shut off the water at 206 Virginia St. and 210 Maple St.

➜ Trustee Jon Boone said he had spoken with representatives of the Loda Fire Protection District about possible controlled burns on some structures in Loda needing demolished. The fire department indicated that it must first obtain permits from the IEPA, since the IEPA has to inspect the properties to make sure the controlled burns can be done safely. The permits can be around $300 to $400, Boone said, and the fire department said it would ask if the village would be willing to absorb that cost. It was also brought up that even after the controlled burns are done, the properties would need to be cleared, which would involve additional expenses to the village.

➜ The board approved an intergovernmental agreement between the village and the Loda Sanitary District related to the dissolution of the district. Under the agreement, the village will receive $7,436 of the district’s remaining fund.

➜ The board approved the rezoning of a property on Franklin Street, allowing for Recyclers of Champaign County to build a structure for the company’s business. Under the conditions of an agreement between the village and Recyclers of Champaign County, the company will be responsible for maintaining Franklin Street and pay $2,000 toward the first resurfacing of the street. The agreement is good for six years or until the street needs resurfaced again, whichever comes first.

➜ The board approved buying a property on Washington Street from Richard Manzke, a village trustee, for $12,000. Manzke abstained from the 6-0 vote. The property was purchased by the village to allow more room for the town’s new water tower. The house on the property will be removed.

➜ The board approved a sexual harassment policy as required by the state Legislature.

➜ Village Attorney Dale Strough of Watseka said the village is proceeding with legal action against the Sedlemeyer property on East Jefferson Street.

➜ Some road signs have been repaired, the board learned. Gene Breeden Jr. has put the signs back up and replaced one cap. Reck said he will get the other cap to Breeden, who said that he would put it on. The board thanked Breeden for doing the repairs.

➜ Loda Big Mart’s video-gambling license was renewed via a unanimous vote.

➜ Trustees approved the renewal of a certificate of deposit at the Loda Federated Bank.