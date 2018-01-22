Treasurer hopeful to hold meet-and-greets in February

PAXTON — A series of meet-and-greet events will be held in February to introduce the public to Krisha Shoemaker, one of two women seeking the Republican nomination for Ford County treasurer in the March 20 primary election.

Shoemaker, a Paxton resident who is running in the election against Kasi Schwarz of Roberts, will hold the meet-and-greet events from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Country Kettle Restaurant in Gibson City; from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Country Gardens Restaurant in Paxton; and from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, at Schooney’s in Roberts.

Judy Hastings of Paxton was appointed last month to the position of interim treasurer and will serve in that capacity until Nov. 30, when either Shoemaker or Schwarz takes office. Hastings was named interim treasurer following the Dec. 31 resignation of Penny Stevens of Paxton, who had been treasurer for three years.

Shoemaker is a Paxton native who graduated from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in 1995. She is an active member of the Paxton Church of Christ and is raising a family in Paxton.

“After graduating from PBL High School, I began my college career at Middle Tennessee State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science with a minor in accounting,” Shoemaker said. “During college I worked internships in both the insurance industry and the financial markets.

“Upon returning to Paxton, I began working as a business manager for a non-profit day care center in Urbana (Marilyn Queller Child Care Center). During my six years as the acting business manager, I re-organized their financial records and created an accounting program to create a more efficient system of record keeping.”

Shoemaker earned a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Illinois and began a teaching career in fall 2006. She also continued to work as a financial consultant for the day care center until 2010, when the center was absorbed by HeadStart.

For the past 12 years, Shoemaker has been teaching mathematics at Milford Grade School.

“Over the years, administration has assigned me various departmental leadership roles and responsibilities beyond general teaching,” Shoemaker said. “In 2014, I was appointed by our superintendent and board of directors as the NCLB/ESSA grant director, who is responsible for writing, budgeting and maintaining records for the district’s Title I and Title II federal funds.

“As I enter my fourth year as grant director, I find my original passion for numbers and finance to be rekindled. Although I have truly enjoyed my time teaching in Milford, I am ready to apply my experiences and education to a career in my own community. I am eager and excited for the opportunity to serve the people of Ford County in the capacity in the role as the treasurer.”

Shoemaker also works part-time at Paxton Ready Mix, a business started in 1955 by her grandfather Fred Whitcomb. The business continues to be family-owned and -operated by Shoemaker’s father, Greg Whitcomb, her uncle Terry Whitcomb and her aunt Carol Whitcomb. Her cousin Mark Whitcomb also works there.