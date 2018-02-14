Bids for PBL projects to see vote

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board is expected to approve bids from contractors for the construction of a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School and the renovation of that school and PBL High School during its monthly meeting tonight.

Also on the meeting’s agenda is the approval of plans for the purpose of applying for building permits.



Other business

Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the board room at the unit office in Paxton:

➜ The approval of a consent agenda, which includes the approval minutes of previous meetings; the affirmation of staff resignations; the approval of donations to the district; a report on high school guidance visits; a budget-to-actual report; the approval of tenured teachers; the approval of Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative grants; and a report on winter activities.

➜ A report from the Ford County Special Education Cooperative.

➜ The approval of a proposed calendar for the 2018-19 school year.

➜ The approval of new and revised school board policies.

➜ A discussion on a proposed bass fishing team.

➜ A report from the superintendent on financial projections for the district.

➜ A discussion regarding the renewal of the district’s intergovernmental agreement with the Paxton Park District related to the use of school district facilities for park district programs.

➜ The approval of placing a proposed amended budget on public display and the setting of a public hearing regarding the amended budget.

➜ The approval of a proposed disaster preparedness agreement with Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.

➜ A closed session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district, with potential action to follow once the meeting is re-opened to the public.