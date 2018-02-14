Gibson City Council amends employee residency requirement

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to amend an ordinance establishing residency requirements for city employees to be no more than 20 miles from city limits.

For about 20 years prior to last summer, all city employees were required to live within city limits. In the past year, the ordinance has been changed twice when new hires were made: Police officer Kaleb Kraft’s hiring changed the ordinance to five miles, and wastewater treatment plant operator Mark Webster’s hiring forced a change to no more than 11 miles away.

Alderman Nelda Jordan said the ordinance was enacted decades ago to protect local businesses.

“The reason it was passed was because we wanted city workers to respond quicker in case of an emergency,” Jordan said. “If people live in town, they can spend it in town, since they’re being paid by tax money anyway.”

Mayor Dan Dickey said the change was first requested by Police Chief Adam Rosendahl. Council members approved the hiring of Jason Moore, a Fisher resident, as a new police officer during Monday night’s meeting.

Jordan argued against voting on the measure since she preferred it to pass through a committee meeting first. Dickey said he did not think it was an important issue that needed to go through a committee.

Rosendahl presented the council with residency requirements from other area municipalities, noting that some do not have any requirement while Paxton has the strictest at no more than six miles away.

Council members initially debated several distances, ranging from 11 to 25 miles away.

City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said Webster’s position was unfilled for quite some time before his hiring.

“We went almost an entire year without a wastewater plant operator while we were trying to find somebody,” Stauffer said. “When we finally got someone in the area, it was well worth giving that guy the option of staying 11 miles from town and take the job. He’s done a very nice job. He is a very competent person, and this would have been a deal breaker for him, because I don’t think we would have talked him into moving to Gibson. He’s lived at his residence for over 15 years, and that’s where he wants to stay.”

Stauffer also mentioned that modern technology has made the residency requirement largely obsolete.

Dickey said he hopes the change will mean better job searches for the city.

“We were having a hard time finding qualified employees, and other communities either did not have a requirement or had expanded theirs,” Dickey said.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Council members agreed to have the city create highway signs for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School state champion football team. The signs are white with black lettering, and they will be presented to the coaching staff, players and cheerleaders. The city will also design and install two road signs at the entrances to Gibson City to go along with those installed by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The approved cost was not to exceed $1,500.

➜ Alderman Susie Tongate said she was accepting business advertising on the city’s new mobile app. Businesses can choose four options. A six-month option is $100 with monthly changes or $50 without, while a full-year plan is $200 with changes or $75 without. Tongate said several businesses have contacted her and are interested in the advertising package.

➜ Council members approved the police department’s $9,400 purchase of a 2010 Chevrolet Impala. Rosendahl said the purchase means that all of his officers have their own squad cars. Previously, the council approved a purchase of a similar vehicle from Atwood, but that deal later fell through. Rosendahl said he recently sold former police chief Steve Cushman’s squad car for $7,000.

➜ Former alderman Jan Hall requested that the city install lettering on an existing sign at the city’s west edge that identifies the industrial park. The area is formally named Jordan Industrial Park after Hall’s father, former mayor Loel Jordan. Stauffer said there is enough room for lettering on the sign. Dickey said he would look into the request and would give an update at a future council meeting.