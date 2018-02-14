Schuldt appointed village’s new treasurer

BUCKLEY — The village board voted 3-1 last week with two members abstaining to approve the appointment of Julie Schuldt as the new village treasurer.

Schuldt will replace longtime treasurer Linda Marquis, who resigned in January for personal reasons. In an email to the board, Marquis thanked the board for allowing her to work in the capacity of treasurer and said she is willing to assist the new treasurer during the transition period.

Schuldt was among two persons interviewed in early February for the treasurer’s job, the other being Shane Stachura, a village trustee. Following interviews, a committee of the board recommended that the full board appoint Schuldt.

The board voted 5-1 to set Schuldt’s salary at $10,000 per year. Schuldt will also receive 5 percent of the proceeds from water billing. Schuldt’s salary won’t go into effect until after she is trained; while being trained by Marquis, Schuldt will receive $235 per month.

Meanwhile, the board took no action on a proposal submitted by village auditor Stan Feller to work with the new treasurer on accounting and water billing for $750 per month. The board decided to wait to act on the proposal in order to first determine Schuldt’s abilities and knowledge as treasurer.

“We are taking the issue of personalizing the job out of the picture by hiring Feller,” Trustee Peggy Shockley noted.



Other business

Also at last week’s meeting:

➜ The board voted unanimously to accept a $7,200 bid from Wayne Link for the village’s pickup truck.

➜ ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain Buckley’s water system, indicated it was replacing water meters at 105 S. Oak St. and 112 W. Main St. ERH said it also completed 20 “locate requests” and did some water service shutoffs and turn-ons and a final read. ERH also reported the dates of the well rotation.

➜ Scott Shockley said that village engineer Larry Johnson had done some research on the potential for a sewage plant for the village. Johnson is getting numbers together for the village and some information on grants that may be available to assist with the cost of such a project. Johnson will meet with Board President Sheree Stachura to set a time to meet with a committee of the board to discuss the project further.

➜ The new owner of a house at 210 N. Railroad Ave. questioned his high water bill. Village officials will check the owner’s water meter for accuracy.

➜ Village police officer Chris White said he needed a new spotlight for his squad car. The board voted to allow up to $200 for the repair of the spotlight and to pay $106 for a software update.

➜ Village maintenance employee Donnie Miller said painting had been completed at the maintenance building, noting that White had provided the paint. Shockley reminded Miller about a “no smoking” sign and handicap rails at the Buckley Lake building, and Miller said that work would be done, too.

➜ As recommended by the board’s parks and dumps committee, the board voted to complete painting at the Buckley Lake building. The board also voted to have Shockley draft a letter and bring it back to the board for all members to sign. The letter would be addressed to the people in charge of the Minor Trust. The plan is for the village to change the name of the Lake Park to Minor Park.

➜ Changes to the liquor ordinance were tabled so that the board could get some questions answered first by the village attorney.

➜ The board voted to buy 17 new flags.

➜ A drainage problem at 101 First St. was discussed. It was learned that a few days after January’s regular board meeting, raw sewage was again surfacing on the property. Soil tests have been ordered by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA). According to resident Ron Lenington, the problem can be corrected. Lenington said local contractor Jim Balk thought that new laterals may have to be installed. Both Lenington and Ray Dettmering, owner of the property, said they think that now that the tile is cleaned up, it should work. Lenington said he thinks the house is too good to be demolished. Sheree Stachura said the problem is that violations have been occurring while waiting on soil tests. Pumping needs to be done on a regular basis until the problem is resolved, Stachura said. Both Dettmering and Lenington agreed that they could set up something where the septic is pumped every two weeks if necessary. Dettmering said he wants to fix the problem and has been moving forward with the issue. The board said they have received complaints from neighbors, tenants and the IEPA about the sewage on top of the ground. Trustee Keith Hartke said there is a 4-inch and a 6-inch tile that run parallel to each other along First Street and that the 4-inch tile was the one that was cleaned out recently by the village. It had been reported that the 6-inch tile was working satisfactorily — and that is the tile the property is connected to. The board agreed to look into the issues and provide another report at its February meeting.