Loda buys property to make way for new water tower

LODA — Village Attorney Dale Strough told the Loda Village Board last Wednesday that the village had closed on a real estate transaction, making the village the “proud owner” of a lot on which it may build a new water tower.

Strough also informed trustees that Village Board President Carol Arseneau had just signed a complaint against the Sedlemeyer property on Jackson Street. The complaint will be filed in court shortly and a summons will be served, Strough said. Attempts have been made through the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office to serve the tax purchaser, but with no success, Strough said.



In other business:

➜ Arseneau said she has noticed a number of “out-of-town” semitrailers being parked uptown. She said she asked one semi driver who had his vehicle parked there, and the driver said he was from Buckley and had been told he was allowed to park there. Arseneau said she does not think the village should supply parking to somebody who does not even live in Loda. “It is railroad property, but we do the upkeep on it and there are going to be ruts,” she said. Arseneau said that whoever plows the snow there has also widened out the area for parking. Trustees agreed that semis should not be parking in the grass, specifically. They suggested that some old poles could be put around the edges of where they are allowed to park.

➜ Arseneau said someone interested in buying a house in Loda was wanting to know if he could park his semi there if he buys the house. Trustee Ronda Breeden said she did not feel they should be able to, and Trustee Jon Boone agreed, along with other trustees. Strough will draft an ordinance prohibiting the parking of vehicles over 5 tons in residential areas from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

➜ Trustee Joyce Gharst asked if there was a solicitation ordinance. Gharst said she saw three representatives from Illinois Power and Gas in one day. Gharst was told there is solicitation ordinance in place that requires solicitors to get permission from the village before going door-to-door.

➜ Resident Linda McCreary said she had been paying for the upkeep of the ground where recyclers are parking. McCreary also asked about her son’s water meter, which has been broken for about six months. Treasurer Myles Reck said he had talked with her son about the issue.

➜ Resident Sandy Coffey asked about a four-wheeler going into private properties recently. Coffey said she had no problem with four-wheelers, just that this specific four-wheeler was going on private properties and doing donuts. An ordinance in place allows for four-wheelers of a certain size. “They just need to get the same permit as the golf carts,” Breeden said.

