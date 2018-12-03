Buckley board hears timeline for sanitary sewer system project

BUCKLEY — Larry Johnson of Fehr Graham Engineering gave a report to the Buckley Village Board about a potential sanitary sewer system design and construction timeline during the board’s monthly meeting on Monday, March 5.

Johnson said that in 1979, there had been a study done by the village. Johnson said that not much had changed in regards to the study, so the results from the old one could still be used to apply for a loan.

The village could qualify for a 30-year loan with a 1.21 percent interest rate, Johnson said. Such a loan could offer 45 percent debt forgiveness, he added.

In the recent past, the village has replaced two wells and has received 50 percent debt forgiveness, saving the village quite a bit of money.

The projected cost of the project is between $5 million and $6 million.



Other business

In other business:

➜ ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that maintains Buckley’s water system, informed the board that three or four of the water meters that were included on a list for replacement have been replaced. ERH said it would continue working down the list. Village Board President Sheree Stachura asked for an updated list.

➜ A resident complained about poor drainage on his street. The resident said it seems as though it is blocked. Village maintenance employee Donnie Miller said he will check into the problem; Miller said the drainage lines might need to be jetted.

➜ Resident Jeanettte Tobeck asked the board for permission to plant flowers in the flower pots on Railroad Avenue. The board granted her permission. Miller said he will see to it that the flowers get watered regularly.

➜ The board learned that the village had applied for a grant from the Miner Trust and that the village’s application is moving along. Trustee Keith Hartke said he would like some questions answered by the trust before proceeding with the grant application process.

➜ Hartke said something needs to be done about a truck that has continually been parking across a sidewalk at Martin’s Garage. Hartke said he has asked the driver not to park there, but they still do. The presence of the truck has caused people walking on the sidewalk to have to go into the street, Hartke said.

➜ Village police officer Chris White said the spotlight on his squad car had been repaired for a cost of about $42.

➜ The liquor ordinance is being finalized by the village attorney, the board learned.

➜ The board had some questions about a building in Buckley that is owned by Rajir Ghotra of Loda. Ghotra wants to open a video-gambling room in the building. Doing so would require some type of liquor license. Board members asked that Ghotra come to a board meeting to discuss the idea, but he has not done that yet.

➜ A letter regarding rentals of the Buckley Lake Park was approved.

➜ The board voted to have Dippel Electric install lighting at the Buckley Lake at a cost of $3,775.

➜ The board agreed to seek bids for village pickup through a listing in a local newspaper. Any bids received will be opened at the April meeting.

➜ The board voted to investigate the possibility of having a Fourth of July parade.

➜ Treasurer Linda Marquis said she will send letters to five residents who have not paid their water bills. The bills must be paid by April 6 for the residents to avoid facing disconnection of their water service on April 9.