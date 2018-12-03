Rankin board hears about Step Up Program

RANKIN — Rankin Village Board members heard a presentation during their monthly meeting on Thursday, March 1, about the Step Up Program.

Molly Spence-Hawk, the Rankin United Methodist Church’s pastor, told the board that the program is for groups, churches, agencies or whoever is interested in helping families with various needs. The three main focuses of the program are mental health, drug abuse and children, Spence-Hawk said.

Through the program, there is a “211” call center being set up to provide information about resources, suicide prevention and other things, she added. There are meetings held once a month in Danvile. There are also free resources for people in need of such things as rental assistance, food and other things, she said.

Spence-Hawk encouraged the board to get involved with the program, saying it is a good organization to help people.

Spence-Hawk also asked the board how to get a Dollar General in Rankin. Board members said the idea had been looked into, but they were told that Rankin’s location made it not feasible.

“We welcome any and all business,” Village Board President Aaron Warren noted.

Board member Roxane Hasting said she would work with Spence-Hawk to get more information and see if a business like a Dollar General could be brought into the village.

Also during the meeting, Warren said that Bleich Roofing woud be starting on roofs needing completed soon in Rankin.

The board also learned that the next available police schooling for Roy Beard, who was hired as the village’s police officer, would not be available until October.