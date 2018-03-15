Fired worker hired as assistant to Ford County assessor

PAXTON — The Ford County Board has filled a long-time vacancy in the assessment office.

Kimberly Hooper was hired by the board Monday night as assistant to the assessor at a rate of $13.37 an hour.

Hooper most recently worked for Cunningham Township as an assessing officer, but Assessor Wayne Williams fired her and another employee, Jamie Willard, when he took over as assessor. Williams was elected assessor after running unopposed last spring. He assumed office Jan. 1 under state law provisions.

Hooper later applied for the Ford County supervisor of assessments position, which was left vacant last month after the resignation of Patricia Langland. The board appointed former supervisor of assessments Candice Short to fill the position temporarily last month.

Hooper needed to pass an exam given by the Illinois Department of Revenue in order to qualify for the supervisor of assessments job. Hooper told the board’s personnel committee that if she were appointed, she would move from Mahomet to Ford County.

Hooper did not pass the test, about which committee head Tom McQuinn said, “Nobody passes the first time.”

As a result, the board also decided to post an advertisement for the supervisor of assessments vacancy and sponsor an additional test by the Illinois Department of Revenue to be given at the courthouse in Paxton in the next several weeks. Hooper and anyone else who wishes to take the exam may do so then.

Langland became the lightning rod for the ire of upset property owners when she and area assessors reassessed properties in the northern portion of the county, resulting in huge increases in value for most. The Ford County Board of Review later voted to reverse the controversial new assessments that Langland had assigned to some 1,300 properties in eight communities last year. Langland used an “improper” method to reassess the properties, board of review members said in taking the action.

Meanwhile, Short was first appointed to the position 15 years ago. She retired as supervisor of assessments on June 30, 2016. Overall, she worked for 19 1/2 years in the supervisor of assessments office. She was hired last month for up to 60 days at a rate of $60 per hour.



Wind farm discussion

Also during Monday’s board meeting, two Ford County residents spoke to the board, citing their satisfaction with wind farms and the current ordinance governing them in the county. The board has placed a moratorium on the development of further windfarms and also solar farms in the county until the ordinance is rewritten to the board’s satisfaction.

Donald Hansen said wind farms bring in valuable tax money and he is in favor of the construction of the Apex project in the western part of the county. Hansen said he thinks setback requirements are fine and said that abandoned turbine sites would be no more a problem than concrete foundations left from old farm buildings.

“One of our largest assets is wind,” Hansen told the board.

Ronald Moore, who has farmed for years in the area where Apex wants to install turbines and has served on the county’s zoning board of appeals, asked the county board: “What is the problem with what we’ve written (in the ordinance already)?”

Moore said he had spoken with McLean County landowners who have no complaint with a wind farm that has been in operation in that county for years.

“What we hear are unprovable points of contention,” Moore said. “I’m not sure that anything we’re trying to change would have changed the problems in the northern part of (Ford) County.”

For months, Kempton area homeowners complained to the board about problems with television reception caused by EDF Renewable Energy’s wind farm there and the company’s efforts to mitigate them. And the county is still negotiating with EDF to ensure road and ditch work is done to the county engineer’s and Rogers Township’s satisfaction.

Board Chairman Randy Berger said he received nine letters in support of wind farms. Berger said he imagined that was true for the rest of the board, as well.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The board approved $842,200 in bids for township road maintenance projects paid for with motor fuel tax revenue. Contractors chosen for various jobs include General Materials Corp., Gray’s Material Service, Weber Trucking, CnC Farms & Trucking, Hansen Custom Farming and Conrad Trucking Inc.

➜ The board approved a $20,000 dispatch contract with Gibson Area Ambulance Service.

➜ The board approved spending $12,500 for Allied Mechanical Services Inc. of Urbana to install a new air-cooled condensing unit on the courthouse roof and to remove the two units it replaces.

➜ Public Health Administrator Lana Sample said the public health department is preparing materials to promote National Public Health Week (April 2-8).

➜ McQuinn said it is time to get to work as the board looks ahead to a new contract for health insurance. McQuinn said whether the current vendor is maintained or application is made for additional bids, employees will have to fill out health questionaires.