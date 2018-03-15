Gibson City Council learns of upcoming property tax appeal case

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members discussed an upcoming property tax appeal case during their meeting Monday night.

Mayor Dan Dickey said the city received a notification from the Ford County Board of Review informing the city that Phillips Warner Realty, the firm led by state Rep. Reggie Phillips, R-Charleston, which owns the Villas of Hollybrook assisted-living facility in Gibson City, is attempting to lower its $1.65 million assessment down to $1.245 million.

Ida Wahls, president of the Moyer District Library board of trustees, told council members that she plans to attend the March 21 hearing in Paxton on the library’s behalf.

“The board asked me to represent them because they’re worried about this,” Wahls said. “It’s going to affect the city, schools, library, fire protection district, and ultimately it is going to affect the taxpayers.”

Wahls said that since Phillips Warner is in a tax-increment financing (TIF) district, it should not have its taxes decreased.

“They want to go back to the rate that they were given back in 2015,” Wahls said. “I understand that they’re either at capacity or near capacity. We gave them a TIF district, several hundred thousand dollars from the city to be put back into the TIF district, and I think we’ve given them enough.”

Dickey clarified Wahls’ remarks by stating that not all of the city’s taxing bodies would be affected by the change all at once.

“Right now it would affect the city, fire department and the schools,” Dickey said. “At the end of the TIF, it could affect all the other taxing bodies. At this time it’s only going to affect those three entities.”

Dickey also said the city normally does not take sides in a property tax case.

“Our policy in the past has been to stay neutral,” Dickey said. “We’ve decided to stay out of it, as we did with One Earth Energy.”

City Attorney Marc Miller added that he has normally not seen cities themselves involved in appeals cases.

“Usually I see the school districts involved since they’re going to get the biggest hit,” Miller said. “I usually don’t see the municipalities getting involved because of the costs of getting into it. They asked for a reduction and it was denied, so they’re going to go through the appeals process.”

Wahls told the council that she plans to speak at the upcoming hearing.

“At this time, we do plan to attend the hearing and I do plan to express my views that, first of all, what they’re comparing Hollybrook to is not applicable at all in my mind,” Wahls said. “They are comparing it to a nursing home and one other thing, which is kind of out there in left field.”



Other business

Also at Monday’s meeting:

➜ Council members approved a $25,000 engineering services agreement with Donahue & Associates for the design of Phase 5 of the city’s storm sewer separation (CSO) project. City Superintendent Randy Stauffer said Phase 5 will extend the new line along State Street between 10th and 14th streets and includes all of the homes in that area as well as the Alliance Grain central grain elevator. If possible, Stauffer said he would like the phase to include a storm sewer extension to the water treatment plant, where standing water frequently collects during heavy rainfall. Dickey said that if the U.S. Congress passes a new infrastructure package, the city could be eligible for matching funds.

➜ Council members accepted a $1,389 bid from Kearfott Graphix for brushed aluminum lettering to be installed on an existing sign at Jordan Industrial Park marking the name of the industrial park, which is named after former mayor Loel Jordan. Kearfott’s bid included a $150 installation price.

➜ The council voted 3-0 to approve an additional $1,000 payment for the painting project on the 100,000-gallon water tower located at the Alamo Group plant. Stauffer said the city’s original bid request did not include a darker color on the lower bowl of the tower. Aldermen Scott Davis and Doug Parsons abstained since both are Alamo employees, while Dennis Pardick, Brandon Roderick and Susie Tongate were absent from the meeting.

➜ Council members confirmed Dickey’s appointment of Beth Tabor to the recycling board, replacing James Kauffman.

➜ Parsons called for a street and alley committee meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 29, followed by a water and sewer committee meeting. Parsons said the committee will discuss the downtown revitalization project as well as tree removal and street repairs.



