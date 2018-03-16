FEMA accepts request to assess Illinois flood damage

SPRINGFIELD — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is joining state officials to conduct damage assessments in Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion counties.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and his team at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) submitted the request for federal support after the three counties experienced severe flooding in February.

County officials conducted initial damage assessments and found that 126 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage. Some 850 more homes were also impacted by flood waters.

“Many people in these counties are struggling to recover from this flood, and we want to do everything possible to help them,” Rauner said. “These damage assessments will provide a clearer picture of the damage and insight on what people need in order to fully get back on their feet.”

Personnel from FEMA, IEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and local emergency management agencies were expected to begin assessing damage to homes and businesses on Monday afternoon. The assessments will continue until complete.

Rauner issued a disaster proclamation for the three counties on Feb. 23 to ensure state support as communities in the counties battled flood waters.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield was activated to coordinate state assistance to several counties affected by flooding. The assistance included 50,000 sandbags, 18 pumps with hoses, nine Illinois Department of Corrections work crews and two emergency management assistance teams.