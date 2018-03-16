Property-tax appeals to be considered next week

PAXTON — The Ford County Board of Review will reconvene at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, for hearings on 2017 assessment appeals.

The hearings will be held all day Wednesday and Thursday, March 22, by appointment only.

Meanwhile, a hearing for a property-tax appeal filed by the Villas of Holly Brook assisted-living facility in Gibson City will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, in the small courtroom on the first level of the courthouse in Paxton.