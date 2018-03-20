Paxton park board to be reduced to five members

PAXTON — Paxton voters overwhelmingly sided in favor of reducing the Paxton Park District’s board of commissioners from seven to five members in Tuesday’s primary election.

The unofficial vote total for the ballot question was 495-169.

Recreation Director Neal McKenry said the park board wanted to reduce the number of commissioners because of continuing struggles in keeping the seven seats filled.

“The past several years, the board has had one seat out of the seven vacant more often than having them all filled,” McKenry said. “It has been this way for as long as anyone can remember. The board has always had its core, consistent members, but there’s also usually been a revolving door with one to two of the seats constantly changing or being vacant.

“Having a consistent board with continuity, filled with community members who want to be on the board — as opposed to being on the board because they feel they have to — would be the ideal situation. This goal can be better realized with five board seats instead of seven.”

The result of the referendum is binding, McKenry said.