Shoemaker wins Ford County treasurer's race

PAXTON — Paxton resident Krisha Shoemaker appears to have defeated Roberts resident Kasi Schwarz for the Republican nomination for Ford County treasurer, according to unofficial vote totals released by the Ford County Clerk’s Office.

With all of the county’s 22 precincts reporting their results from Tuesday’s primary election, Shoemaker led by a 976-806 margin. County Clerk Amy Frederick said there were still “seven or eight” absentee ballots that were mailed and can still be counted if returned within 10 days of the election.

Shoemaker will succeed Judy Hastings of Paxton, who was appointed to the position of interim treasurer last December following the retirement of Penny Stevens. Hastings is serving as treasurer until Nov. 30, when Shoemaker takes office.

Shoemaker is a Paxton native who graduated from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in 1995 and later graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science and a minor in accounting.

Following college, she worked for six years as a business manager for a non-profit day care center in Urbana, the Marilyn Queller Child Care Center.

After Shoemaker earned a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Illinois, she began teaching math in fall 2006 at Milford Grade School — a job she continues to hold. For the past four years, she has also served as the Milford school district’s NCLB/ESSA grant director, responsible for writing, budgeting and maintaining records for the district’s Title I and Title II federal funds.

“I am ready to apply my experiences and education to a career in my own community. I am eager and excited for the opportunity to serve the people of Ford County in the capacity in the role as the treasurer,” Shoemaker said.

Both Schwarz and Shoemaker were vying for their first time in elected office.

Since 2014, Schwarz has been employed as the administrative assistant in the Ford County State’s Attorney’s Office. Previously, Schwarz worked as a probation officer in the Ford County Probation Office and worked as the department’s office manager, beginning in 2008. Prior to 2008, Schwarz was the treasurer for the nonprofit Thawville Community Nursery School.

