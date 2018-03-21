Paxton may tap into its general fund to help fund road work

PAXTON — Many of Paxton’s streets are in poor shape, and the city’s aldermen are well aware of that fact.

Rob Steiger, chairman of the city council’s public works committee, urged his fellow aldermen to budget accordingly during last Tuesday’s monthly meeting. Steiger said that due to the number of streets in need of repair, the council ought to consider spending more money out of its general fund than it has in the past toward road work this year.

“We have a lot of roads that are bad, and I’m sure everybody sees that,” Steiger said.

In recent years, the city has traditionally used $50,000 from its general fund toward road work to supplement the motor-fuel tax (MFT) revenue it receives from the state for street repairs. Last year, however, the city only used $25,000 out of its general fund to fix streets — a number that Steiger said needs to be raised this year and beyond.

Using general fund revenue on road repairs is more necessary this year than in the past, and not just because of the condition of Paxton’s streets. The need is compounded by the fact that the city will end this fiscal year on May 1 with less MFT revenue to work with on road work this summer.

Comptroller/Treasurer Tammy Jensen estimated that there was only $126,000 in MFT revenue available currently, with about $8,700 more coming in April prior to the fiscal year’s end. Last year, there was about $150,000 in MFT funds.

“MFT money don’t go far,” Public Works Director Mark LeClair told the council. “Sometimes it’s about three or four blocks, and that’s it.”

LeClair was instructed to get cost estimates in the next month for the roads he would like to see repaired using MFT revenue. The council is expected to approve a list of the roads to be fixed using MFT revenue in April.

Aldermen may decide to use some general fund money in next fiscal year’s budget on the road work, too. But even if they do, LeClair cautioned that there will not be nearly enough funds available this year to complete all of the projects that need completed. LeClair said some will need to be pushed back a year or more.

“There are some bad ones in town,” LeClair said, noting that the presence of frost, water and road salt on the roads has been causing them to deteriorate. “Some are getting really bad. We’re really starting to lose our roads.”

The council’s public works committee met March 8 to discuss a list of potential road projects provided by LeClair — some identified as long-term projects and others identified as more immediate.

During last week’s council meeting, aldermen voted 7-1, with H.J. Flesner in dissent, to authorize LeClair to spend up to $36,753 on one of those projects — the resurfacing of the 400 block of West Holmes Street. That project is expected to be funded entirely out of the city’s general fund, LeClair said, but it will leave no more money available for road work in the current fiscal year’s budget other than MFT funds.

“We’ve got the money for the 400 block of West Holmes, period. That’s it,” LeClair told aldermen.

The other projects, only a few of which will be completed this summer, LeClair said, include:

— Resurfacing the 500 block of West Holmes Street.

— Redoing all of West Spruce Street’s curbs.

— Patching an area on Maple Street between Spruce and Chestnut streets.

— Patching an area by the stop sign at the intersection of Oak and Maple streets.

— Completing base work on the curve at Maple and Walnut streets.

— Patching an area at the intersection of Chestnut and Taft streets.

— Patching an area in the 600 block of North Taft Street.

— Resurfacing the 800 block of North Market Street.

— Patching an area in the intersection of Pine and American streets.

— Resurfacing the 200 block of West State Street by the courthouse.

— Resurfacing the 100 block of West Center Street.

— Patching an area at the corner of West Patton and South Elm streets.

— Resurfacing South Cherry Street, starting at West Orleans Street and moving south to West Ottawa Road.

— Resurfacing the 100, 900 and 1000 blocks of East Summer Street.

— Resurfacing the 400 block of East Prospect Street.

— Repairing East Meuser Drive and South Union Street after drains are installed.

— Resurfacing all of South Allison Drive.

— Patching an area by the entrance to Cambridge Drive.

— Oil-and-chip repairs starting at Strong Street and moving west on East Prospect Street, then moving to Fall Street and then to East Bogardus Street to South Strong Street.

— Patching an area on South Winter Street and East Orleans Street after fixing drains there.

— Patching an area at the intersection of South Winter and East Patton streets.

— Patching an area at the intersection of South Spring and East Pells streets.

— Resurfacing the 700, 800 and 900 blocks of East Orleans Street.

— Resurfacing the 100 and 200 blocks of South College Street.



Flooding woes

Also last week, the council instructed City Attorney Marc Miller to draft a proposed ordinance prohibiting residents from hooking up their drain water into the city’s sewer system.

Miller said he sees no reason the ordinance should not be ready for approval at the council’s April meeting.

Steiger requested that the ordinance apply to sump pumps, downspouts and floor drains hooked into the sewer system.

LeClair said the city already prohibits residents from doing so, but he noted that there is no written policy.

“I’ve never seen anything in writing,” LeClair said.

In 2005, the city checked homes for sump pumps and downspouts hooked into the sanitary sewer illegally, and some problems were addressed. However, LeClair said “there’s probably still some out there.” LeClair said a number of older homes might be connected illegally.

Steiger said illegal sewer connections might be causing some issues, especially when there are heavy rainfalls. Steiger noted that the city’s sanitary sewer plant processed 8 million gallons during recent storms.

“When we’ve got that kind of inflow — 6 inches of rain, 4 inches of rain in two hours or a day — and we have frost on the ground, I don’t know where this water’s going to go,” Steiger said.

In a related matter, the council also instructed Miller to draft a resolution stating that the city will not pump water out of private properties.

Mayor Bill Ingold said that following the recent storms, residents were calling the city asking city workers to come to their properties to pump water out of their yards.

“Although we’ve done this in the past, we have to seriously look and see if we can continue this,” Ingold said, “because what’s happening is we’re pumping water out of Person A’s yard and putting over into Person B’s yard, and we’re just not really solving the problem.

“It’s hard to find enough pumps to do that, and it’s hard to find enough hose to get that done, and it doesn’t solve anything by taking it out of one person’s yard and putting it into somebody else’s yard.”

LeClair agreed that his workers should not be working on private property.

“We’ve got to take care of the roads first,” LeClair said. “Private yards? No.

“(The water) will go down eventually; people just have to be patient. That’s the problem: They’re just not patient enough.”

Added Alderman Rob Pacey: “We have no business pumping water off of private property anywhere. It’s just not in our job description.”



Airport’s FBO resigns

Also last week, the mayor said he received an email from the Paxton Municipal Airport’s fixed-base operator (FBO), Jef LaRette, informing the city that LaRette was terminating his lease agreement with the city as FBO.

“If no other arrangement has been made, the FBO will be vacated on or before June 10,” LaRette’s letter said, as recited by Ingold.

The mayor said the news means it makes it just that much more important to get the sale of the airport to a private party completed soon.

It has been more than a year since the council agreed in principle to sell the airport to Atlantic Ag Aviation Inc., a firm owned by David Hrupsa of Roper, N.C.

The hangup in selling the airport located on Illinois 9’s north side actually has nothing to do with the airport itself, though. According to the mayor, the delay in selling the airport results from a delay in being able to also sell the city’s long-closed landfill, located near the southwest corner of the airport.

Since December, the city has been awaiting word from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on whether it will certify the landfill as having completed its post-closure care period — something that needs to happen before the landfill site can be sold.

The city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) attorney, Dan Schuering, told aldermen last week that he would like to get the airport’s sale and landfill’s sale completed “by the end of the city’s fiscal year” on May 1.

Alderman Eric Evans asked Schuering if the city could sell just the airport property and wait to sell the landfill site, to which Schuering responded: “We’re going to need to do them both at once, because if we did the front part without doing the back part at the same time, we’re going to get sued.”



Other business

Also at last week's meeting:

➜ Ingold and the council discussed an ongoing flooding issue in the sewer system on the northwest side of Paxton. Ingold said the city plans to take a camera into the sewer to determine where the problem lies. LeClair said bids are being collected for the camera work, which is expected to be done this summer.

➜ Ingold said that by 2020, when the revolving-loan program is to be terminated, the council needs to identify two infrastructure projects to use the city’s remaining revolving-loan funds on. In the past, the city’s use of the revolving-loan program had been restricted to granting loans to businesses in the city for the creation or retention of jobs. However, Ingold said that restriction has now been lifted to allow for any remaining revolving-loan funds to be used on infrastructure before the program ends in two years. Ingold said he has two projects in mind for the remaining funds: (1) Redoing the sidewalks, curbs and streets in the 100 and 200 blocks of South and North Market Street; and (2) addressing the backed-up sewer system on the northwest side of town. Ingold said that once pricing is obtained, he hopes to have a better idea of how to spend the city’s remaining $1 million in its revolving-loan fund.

➜ Krisha Shoemaker of Paxton, a Republican candidate for Ford County treasurer in the March 20 primary election, introduced herself and reminded people to vote. Ingold said Shoemaker’s opponent, Kasi Schwarz of Roberts, was also invited to the meeting but was unable to attend due to other commitments. Ingold said Schwarz provided a copy of her resume for anyone to review.

➜ Alderman Bill Wylie said he reviewed the city’s financial reports for January and February and said he expects the city to finish within its budget for the fiscal year that ends May 1. “Barring some catastrophe in the next six weeks, I’m confident we’re going to finish the fiscal year within our budget,” Wylie said.

➜ The council voted unanimously to approve the city’s participation in the Illinois Public Works Mutual Aid and Assistance Network. The cost of participating is $100 per year. Through the network, the city’s public works department is eligible to receive assistance from other towns in emergency situations.

➜ The council voted unanimously to authorize the American Legion Riders to collect donations for Gold Star Missions at the intersections of Patton and Market streets and Pells and Market streets from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28.

➜ The council made plans to do some further research before deciding in April whether to approve a National Incident Management System (NIMS) and establish a chain-of-command for the incident command center for the city. Paxton Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Hanson said it was his understanding that each aldermen would need to complete online training through NIMS. However, Hanson said he was not sure. Hanson was asked to make sure that was indeed the case before the council votes on the matter. Alderman Mike Wilson, chairman of the council’s public safety committee, said that regardless of whether training is required of aldermen, he plans to complete the training. “I think it makes sense to have somebody other than the mayor involved in the process, and naturally that probably falls to my position,” Wilson said.

➜ For the second straight month, the council postponed taking any action on the proposed granting of a transmission easement to Ameren Illinois on city right-of-way. A representative who requested the easement was unable to be in attendance to answer the council’s questions. Like he did last month, Pacey suggested the request be considered by the city’s zoning board prior to the council granting it.

➜ Evans suggested the council consider drafting an ordinance to allow the use of UTVs — which are small two- to six-person four-wheel-drive off-road vehicles — on city streets. Evans said that by allowing residents to obtain UTV permits for a fee, it could help generate “a little money” for the city. Evans suggested a $100 annual fee. Gibson City already has such an ordinance, and the Paxton council asked that before any decision is made in Paxton, Police Chief Coy Cornett check with Gibson City police to see if there have been any issues there. Once that information has been provided to the council, it may hold a committee meeting to discuss the proposal further.

➜ The council learned that a meeting of the council’s community committee was held immediately prior to last week’s council meeting to discuss the proposed redesign of the city’s website and the possibility of adding an online payment system for water bills. The council is expected to take action on the proposal in April.

➜ Pacey suggested that the city use some of its own funds to help sponsor a “CEO program” for high school students that is being launched in fall 2019 at four area high schools, including Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. The program is looking to local businesses and government entities to become sponsors.

➜ Schuering suggested that the council consider using TIF proceeds to help fund road repairs and other infrastructure improvements within the TIF district’s boundaries. Schuering said the annual meeting of the TIF district’s joint-review board would be held in upcoming weeks.

➜ Ingold announced that WCIA Channel 3 News would be doing an “Our Town” segment featuring Paxton from July 1-6.

➜ Ingold said an author by the name of Jody Barth has written a book about the infamous Interstate 57 shootout in 1979 south of Paxton, and the author would like to hold a book-signing event in Paxton in late April. Ingold said the Paxton Carnegie Library will have the book — called “CSI Old School” — available for checkout.

➜ Hanson said that a refurbished emergency siren that the council authorized to be purchased for a cost not to exceed $9,500 in February had not yet been installed as a result of weather issues. The refurbished siren will replace a faulty emergency siren on North Union Street. “The ground is just too wet for them to get their truck in,” Hanson said. “I’m still hoping to get it done this week. It’s weather-dependant.”