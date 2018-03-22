Ford County places ad for new supervisor of assessments

PAXTON — The Ford County Board has posted an advertisement for the supervisor of assessments vacancy and is sponsoring a supervisor of assessments exam by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

That test is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, in the county training room at 235 N. American St. Anyone who wishes to take the exam may do so then but must notify test coordinator and county clerk, Amy Frederick, at 217-379-9400 by 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, to register and obtain an application form.

In its advertisement, the county states that eligible applicants must meet all state requirements and have two years of experience in the field of property sales, assessments, finance or appraisals.

Resumes will be accepted at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse until 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 6.

Candice Short of Paxton was recently appointed to the supervisor of assessments position on an interim basis for up to 60 days at a rate of $60 per hour. Short replaced Patricia Langland following Langland’s resignation.