Ford County places ad for new supervisor of assessments

PAXTON — The Ford County Board has posted an advertisement for the supervisor of assessments vacancy and is sponsoring a supervisor of assessments exam by the Illinois Department of Revenue.
That test is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, in the county training room at 235 N. American St. Anyone who wishes to take the exam may do so then but must notify test coordinator and county clerk, Amy Frederick, at 217-379-9400 by 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, to register and obtain an application form.
In its advertisement, the county states that eligible applicants must meet all state requirements and have two years of experience in the field of property sales, assessments, finance or appraisals.
Resumes will be accepted at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse until 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 6.
Candice Short of Paxton was recently appointed to the supervisor of assessments position on an interim basis for up to 60 days at a rate of $60 per hour. Short replaced Patricia Langland following Langland’s resignation.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.