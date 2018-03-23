Loda to offer temporary golf cart permits for summer event

LODA — The Loda Village Board agreed last week to charge a $5 fee for people attending this summer’s Loda Good Ole Days Truck & Tractor Pull to obtain a temporary golf cart permit for the event.

Trustee Ronda Breeden volunteered to hand out the temporary permits to people coming to the event.

The board also agreed to issue free temporary golf cart permits to the event’s staff, which would be valid for 30 days in order to cover the event’s preparation and cleanup.

Meanwhile, the board also agreed to make annual golf cart permits effective from May 1 through May 1 each year in order to better keep track of each permit’s validity.

The measures were approved after a heated discussion about whether any golf cart permits should even be required for the annual truck and tractor pull. During last year’s event, police were present, and village officials were concerned about people driving golf carts on Loda’s streets without the required permits.

Resident Gene Breeden Jr. claimed that it was Village Board President Carol Arseneau who called the police to have them enforce the village’s golf cart ordinance during last year’s event.

Arseneau denied that she did so, saying that the police were “right out here watching people on the highway, and (an officer) asked me if we had an ordinance (applying to golf carts). All I said was ‘yes,’ and that’s all that was said.”

Breeden suggested waiving the permit requirement for this year’s event, given “everything good that them people (who organize the event) bring into town.”

However, Trustee Pat Allen said the village should not waive the permits because kids are often driving the golf carts.

“We have underage kids on the streets all the time, so let’s not play that one,” Trustee Cathy Tittle responded. “All the time, I see it out there. I see people flying through our ... stop signs, including half the people right here, so let’s not say we don’t do it.”

Tittle said the board needs to come to an agreement.

“If we need a permit, let’s have a permit,” Tittle said. “Let’s don’t argue about it; let’s just have a common ground.”

Village Clerk Regina Ptacek noted that the golf cart permits do bring money into the village’s coffers.

“They should have a permit, and they should pay a fee,” Ptacek said.

Tittle suggested giving out permits at a “decent price.” Tittle added that requiring permits would protect the both village and the golf cart user.

“There is always police around for big events, no matter what the situation is, and there’s always going to be somebody calling in something or something said,” Tittle said. “So let’s protect our town, protect the event and protect people who are coming to the event.”



Other business

In other business at last week’s meeting:

➜ Breeden read a statement acknowledging the “sudden and untimely passing" of resident Danny Starkey, who founded the annual Loda Good Ole Days Truck & Tractor Pull. “I personally feel, as a trustee, that this board owes a huge ‘thank you’ to Danny and the Starkey family,” Breeden said. “Danny loved this town and community. He and his family have done a lot for this community, from cleaning up and mowing abandoned properties, to offering and volunteering many services to the community. I would just like to, on behalf of the board, send our deepest sympathy and condolences to the Starkey family and let them know that everything he has done for this town and community is greatly appreciated and he will be greatly missed.”

➜ Breeden said she had received a call concerning an ordinance that a resident had trouble finding. Breeden said she finally found the ordinance, but she said “our ordinances are a mess and not easy to find.” Others agreed.

➜ Arseneau announced that resident Skip Gharst, who has done the village’s mowing for years, will not be able to anymore. There will be an advertisement placed in a local newspaper, Arseneau said, and applications can be picked up from Arseneau or Ptacek. A drug test is required, and the village would prefer applicants from Loda. Arseneau said that it would probably be a part-time job. Arseneau noted that Gharst had been mowing a lot of roadsides — work that she feels could be eliminated since private property owners should be responsible for doing that instead.

➜ The village’s Cleanup Day was set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 5. There will also be electronics pickup that day

➜ It was learned that the Federated Bank in Loda had offered to pay for the materials to repair the village park’s pavilion and also had agreed to buy up to 20 trees for the village.

➜ Arseneau asked trustees what they wanted to do about the pavilion’s restoration. A local construction company last year had offered to do the work on the pavilion for free if the village would buy the materials, but no work was ever done. Later, Randy Campe submitted a bid to do the work. Resident Linda Bogard asked if Campe had been issued a building permit, to which Arseneau said he did not need one. Bogard said she had heard that Campe needed one for insurance purposes. Arseneau said that if he needed one for that reason, he should have asked her about a permit, which he never did. Trustees then agreed to seek more bids for the work. Arseneau said she would talk with Campe to see if his bid would remain unchanged. Arseneau noted that the village would like to pursue additional work at the pavilion site than originally planned — specifically, adding storage space for the park’s picnic tables so they no longer need to be hauled away to be stored for the winter.

➜ The board postponed making a decision on whether to allow overnight semi-trailer parking in residential areas. No vote was taken because trustees believed an ordinance applying to such a practice already was in place. Breeden said she feels semis should not be allowed to park overnight on village streets if the village is going to demand that Champaign Recyclers help pay for the upkeep of a road in town.