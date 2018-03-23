Paxton aldermen discuss online payment system, website redesign

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council might be prepared as early as April to approve a proposed online payment system for residents to pay their water/sewer bills.

The council’s community committee, chaired by Alderman Rob Pacey, met March 13 to discuss the idea. The committee also discussed a proposal to redesign the city’s website (www.cityofpaxton.com), although doing so is not considered as big of a priority as the online payment system.

Providing the option of paying water/sewer bills through the website not only is expected to save the city money by reducing the time it takes for workers at City Hall to process payments, but it also would be more convenient for many residents, city officials said.

“I’m very open to it,” Comptroller/Treasurer Tammy Jensen said. “I know we’ve had a lot of people asking about it.”

Potentially, the city could use the online payment system to also accept payments for such things as building permits, fishing licenses, golf cart permits or dog tags. Acceptable forms of online payment would include credit or debit cards or e-checks.

“Anything that you could pay in the office (at City Hall) you could pay online,” Pacey said.

The community committee — which, besides Pacey, is comprised of aldermen Susan Satterlee, Linda Glad and Mike Wilson — made no formal recommendation to the full council on how to proceed during its recent meeting. However, Pacey said the online payment system should be “the first step” before the council decides whether to also move forward with a website redesign.

Pacey outlined one possible scenario in detail. Pacey said a company called CivicPlus offers website redesign services specifically for local governments’ websites, offering two basic solutions — one called “core” and the other “premium.” The premium option is “significantly” more expensive, Pacey said, before suggesting the city go with the core services.

“Some of the premium features are not completely necessary for a community of our size,” Pacey noted. “For example, text alert notifications and email lists, a very small population actually signs up for them (in Paxton currently), so using them is nice but having them be a premium feature is not absolutely necessary.”

Under either the core or premium options, a redesigned website by CivicPlus would be “fully responsive,” Pacey noted, meaning the site would adjust to fit on a mobile device’s screen — something Paxton’s existing site does not do.

Pacey, who is employed as the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s technology coordinator, said most people use mobile devices to browse the internet these days, “so having that responsiveness ... on a phone is pretty important from a customer service standpoint.”

Most of the “major” features of a website redesigned by CivicPlus — including a calendar of events, notifications to residents, and a “form center” where meeting agendas and minutes, as well as applications for building permits and public-works requests can be accessed by the public — are already available on the city’s existing website, Pacey said. However, the existing site’s format makes the features functionally difficult, Pacey added.

The redesigned site’s layout would be “very similar” to the city’s existing website’s layout, Pacey said. It would allow for the ability to post photo galleries, with “pages kind of nested under basic links,” Pacey said.

“It’s what you would expect to see in a typical community or public service website in 2018,” Pacey said. “Doing website design for a living, I’m fairly impressed by the platform, if that counts for anything.”

CivicPlus works with three companies as preferred vendors for online payments made through the site, Pacey said. But communities are welcome to use an “outside vendor” if they would rather do that, Pacey said. One vendor CivicPlus uses is “E-Pay Illinois,” which Pacey said is through the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office.

“What service you end up using for online payments and how that routes through your bank is entirely up to you,” Pacey said. “Obviously, CivicPlus ... will run through whatever company you want to use.”

A service fee of 2.35 percent would be charged for each online transaction, Pacey said.

Training on how to use the website would be provided by CivicPlus, which also would offer a help line, Pacey said. The information stored on the site would be securely backed up both onsite and on servers offsite, Pacey said.

There would need to be an annual fee of about $4,000 per year paid to CivicPlus, Pacey said.

Pacey said he hoped the city could fund at least a portion of that cost through its hotel/motel tax revenue or other sources.

“We might save that (cost) in terms of time that is currently used to do it (billing) on paper,” Pacey noted. “I think we could save $4,000 a year in time to allow maybe half the people to pay their bills online. It’s an investment.”

Jensen noted that the annual fee paid to CivicPlus would not include additional costs that would be paid to a vendor for the online payment system.

Mayor Bill Ingold said that regardless of whether the city opts to redesign its website, it could still accept online payments through its existing website vendor, Locust, which uses a company called PSN for its online payment systems.

Jensen said that if the city goes that route, there would be an initial setup fee ranging from $500 to $1,500, plus a $500 fee charged by PSN and a $50-per-month service fee.

Ingold said city officials would be contacting other towns that use PSN for their online payment systems — including Gilman, Rossville, Mahomet and Tolono — to “get information on what’s offered” before making a decision on what to do.

Jensen said she would “put some hard numbers together” regarding PSN’s services for the council’s consideration.