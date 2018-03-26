Gibson City assisted-living facility sees assessed value lowered

PAXTON — The Ford County Board of Review voted to reduce the assessed value of an assisted-living facility in Gibson City by about $150,000 last week.

Phillips Warner Realty, which owns the Villas of Hollybrook assisted-living facility, asked to have the facility’s 2017 assessed value lowered from $1.653 million to $1.245 million.

Supervisor of Assessments Candice Short said that after hearing arguments in support of the reduction, the board of review voted to lower it to $1.5 million during a hearing last Wednesday.

Short said the facility’s original assessed value was based on a per-square-foot value, but the argument was made that it should be based instead on a per-unit value.

“There’s 50 units in the facility, so they were taking the assessed value and dividing it by the units and coming up with a per-unit value,” Short said. “They presented other counties’ (assisted-living facility values that were based on a per-unit value), and other counties’ facilities did have lower per-unit values, so that was taken into consideration.”

The lowered assessed value will be reflected on the facility’s property tax bill this summer, Short said.



Residential appeals

Also last week, the board of review considered property tax appeals filed for 23 residential properties.

“We didn’t lower all of them, but I think most of them had valid arguments and adjustments were made on the assessments — some minor and some a little more, depending on what the situation was,” Short said.

Some residents who filed appeals were confused about their assessments, Short added. Some thought their assessed values had risen — based on the notices they received in the mail recently, Short said — when in actuality, their assessments were just brought back to what they were in 2016.

Short said the property owners who appealed their assessments will soon receive notice of the board’s decision in the mail.