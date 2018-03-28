Wind-farm rules a hot topic of discussion

PAXTON — The Ford County Board’s zoning committee met and listened to public comments about wind farms from a crowd Monday night. Speakers included representatives of wind farm companies, residents who want tighter control of those companies and even a member of the Iroquois County Board.

The county is operating under a moratorium on wind farm and solar farm construction as the board rewrites its ordinance regulating both. The county board will have input on the changes, which will also have to pass scrutiny from the county’s plan commission and zoning board before the board can vote on an amended ordinance.

Erin Baker said Apex Clean Energy has already spent $2.5 million developing the Ford Ridge Wind Farm, a proposed wind-energy project in western Ford County in the Gibson City and Sibley area. Baker, a senior development manager for Apex, gave the board suggestions to tighten up its ordinance that her company would be happy to live with. The company is doing preconstruction surveying and hopes to break ground in spring 2019.

Baker said television interference, such as what occurred in the Kelly Creek Wind Farm in the Kempton area, is rare, but Baker said it can occur so her company is willing to perform a baseline survey, prior to construction, on reception. Baker said the ordinance should also include dispute resolution and remedies for unhappy neighbors of a windfarm.

There was disagreement about what noise levels are acceptable to nonparticipating property owners — residents who have no lease agreement with wind-farm companies — and that directly affects setback rules.

Marvin Stichnoth, a member of the Iroquois County Board, said he has lived for years in the footprint of the Settler’s Trail Wind Farm in Sheldon Township and helped rewrite his county’s ordinance.

Stichnoth said it has been impossible to sleep where he lives within a mile of one turbine with a half-dozen others nearby. Stichnoth recommended that Ford County adapt what Iroquois County did. Those requirements include 35 decibel noise levels in the daytime, 30 at night, and that turbines be sited no closer than 12 rotor diameters to a residence.

“If the company wants to make the effort, they can,” Stichnoth said.

But no company has made the effort in Iroquois County under the new ordinance. James Madson of Pattern Energy said the noise requirements in Iroquois County are nearly impossible to meet. Several representatives of Pattern Energy attended Monday night because in the words of Jody Law, also with Pattern, they are “prospecting” in Ford County and always looking at new development opportunities.

Ted Hartke, an engineer and surveyor, has addressed the board before and told how he and his family had to leave their home in Vermilion County where they lived close to the California Ridge Wind Farm’s turbines because of noise problems that interfered with sleep.

Hartke cautioned the committee that one way Apex solved complaints in Vermilion County was to buy up three properties.

“Have the company sign a document that all children near a wind farm will be able to sleep at night,” Hartke said. “And if they don’t agree to that, have them purchase the homes. They should have a ‘good neighbor’ agreement with everyone.”

Property owner Jim Niewold spoke in favor of wind farm development in Ford County. Niewold said he had no lease agreement with Apex, nor was he a shareholder in any other wind company.

“Don’t make things so onerous on the companies they can’t build,” Niewold urged. “We need to take advantage of the wind here.”

Landowner Dennis Kampen said he is negotiating a lease with Apex and spoke in favor of wind farm development. Kampen said farmers will take their lease money and reinvest it in the community.

“We have noise everywhere,” Kampen said.

Kampen added that he was not worried about an errant blade breaking and flying through the air.

Mike Hankard is an acoustical consultant and appeared on behalf of Apex. Hankard explained some of the differences in how Illinois regulates noise and how that is different from World Health Organization recommendations that some critics cited.

Long-time wind-farm critics Cindy and Ann Ihrke, who will likely be Ford County Board members come December after running unopposed as write-in candidates in March, urged the board to implement responsible siting.

“Your obligation is to the citizens, not the companies,“ Ann Ihrke admonished.

Cindy Ihrke wanted to be sure strict decommissioning rules are part of the ordinance.



