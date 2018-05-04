Ford County Board set to name Shoemaker treasurer

PAXTON — The Ford County Board is expected to vote on the appointment of Paxton resident Krisha Shoemaker to the position of county treasurer during Monday night’s county board meeting.

A resolution officially appointing Shoemaker to the job is listed on the meeting’s agenda for approval. Also contained in the resolution is the acceptance of interim Treasurer Judy Hastings’ resignation, effective at the end of the day on April 9.

According to the resolution, which was recently recommended for approval by the board’s finance committee, Shoemaker would be appointed to the treasurer’s post through Nov. 30.

Shoemaker would then begin serving a four-year elected term.

Shoemaker defeated Roberts resident Kasi Schwarz by a vote margin of 977-807 for the Republican nomination for treasurer during last month’s primary election. Shoemaker is unopposed in November’s general election.

Hastings, of Paxton, was appointed to the position of interim treasurer last December following the retirement of Penny Stevens. Hastings’ appointment was effective through Nov. 30.

Shoemaker is a Paxton native who graduated from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in 1995 and later graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science and a minor in accounting.

Following college, she worked for six years as a business manager for a non-profit day care center in Urbana, the Marilyn Queller Child Care Center.

After Shoemaker earned a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Illinois, she began teaching math in fall 2006 at Milford Grade School — a job she continues to hold. For the past four years, she has also served as the Milford school district’s NCLB/ESSA grant director, responsible for writing, budgeting and maintaining records for the district’s Title I and Title II federal funds.