Position created to fill vacancy in assessor's office

PAXTON — The Ford County Board created a position Monday night to fill a vacancy that will occur in the supervisor of assessments office when Candice Short’s appointment as interim supervisor of assessments ends April 23.

The board hired Kimberly Hooper last month as assistant to the assessor at $13.37 an hour. Hooper recently worked for Cunningham Township in Champaign County as an assessing officer, but Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams fired her and another employee, Jamie Willard, when he took over the job.

Hooper was the only applicant for the Ford County supervisor of assessments position, which was left vacant after the resignation of Patricia Langland. But Hooper still needs to pass an exam given by the Illinois Department of Revenue. Hooper told the county board’s personnel committee that if she were appointed, she would move from Mahomet to Ford County. Hooper will retake the test April 27.

Langland became the lightning rod for the ire of upset property owners when she and area assessors reassessed properties in the northern portion of the county, resulting in huge increases in value for most. The Ford County Board of Review later voted to reverse the controversial new assessments that Langland had assigned to some 1,300 properties in eight communities, saying Langland used an “improper” method to reassess the properties.

Board member Tom McQuinn said the county can go forward without a chief assessor in place, should that be necessary temporarily. State law says that Board

Chairman Randy Berger would need to sign off on any official paperwork coming from that office if no supervisor of assessments is in place.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ The board appointed Paxton resident Krisha Shoemaker to the position of county treasurer. Interim Treasurer Judy Hastings’ resignation was effective at the end of the day on April 9. Shoemaker will fill the position post through Nov. 30 and the next day begin serving her four-year elected term. Shoemaker defeated Roberts resident Kasi Schwarz for the Republican nomination for treasurer during last month’s primary election. Shoemaker is unopposed in November’s general election.

➜ The board learned that a zoning committee meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, April 16. The purpose is to continue discussing changes to the county wind farm ordinance. In a rare departure from recent meetings, though representatives of the wind farm industry and opponents of it attended the meeting, neither side requested time to speak to the board.

➜ The board accepted the anonymous donation of a burial lot in Lyman Township Cemetery with plots for four. Coroner Rick Flessner said two will be used immediately for the unclaimed cremated remains of two people who have been stored in his office. Flessner said they deserve “a Christian burial” and that he is also looking into the purchase of a reasonably priced gravestone.

➜ Board member Bob Lindgren passed along compliments to Flessner from a traffic accident victim’s family in Piper City for Flessner’s assistance to the family.

➜ The board reappointed Robert Meyer as a trustee for the Sullivant Fire Protection District.

➜ The board appointed John Cole to the board of the Ford County Housing Authority.

➜ The board approved the creation of a part-time position for an employee that the circuit clerk and sheriff’s offices will share.







