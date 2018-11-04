Rezoning of property OK'd to make way for apartment buildings

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City Council members approved the city zoning board’s recommended change for a property that is slated to house two residential apartment buildings Monday night.

The property is located at 511 E. 7th St., the southeast corner of the intersection of 7th and Wood streets. Marc Petersen owns the property on which a dilapidated house that was demolished formerly sat. The parcel is located directly to the east of Ropp’s Flower Factory.

Petersen said the lot was zoned as R-1, meaning for single-family houses only, and the change means that the property is now zoned as R-2, allowing for the apartment complex to be built.

Petersen said two apartment structures would be built at the site, with each containing 12 apartment units. He said the complex would be similar to the nearby complex owned by Dan Boyce.

City Attorney Marc Miller asked if the zoning board meeting was advertised ahead of time. Council members said that a notice was published in the newspaper two weeks prior to the meeting.

Alderman Nelda Jordan said the apartment owners would need to go through the zoning board a second time to receive a variance regarding parking spaces at the location, something she said Boyce did with his apartment building when it was constructed.



Other business

Also at the meeting:

➜ Council members granted Petersen a one-night liquor license for a rescheduled Rotary Club fundraiser on May 4 at The Sand Trap. Petersen said the Libido Funk Circus band will be performing. Beer will be sold indoors, but he said patrons would be able to carry alcohol outside in a fenced-in area.

➜ The council signed off on a $25,000 funding proposal for the second phase of playground-improvement work at the North Park. Alderman Scott Davis, chairman of the finance committee, said the money would be taken from an account established by the Wally Lamb family in 1991.

➜ Council members approved a facade grant request from Doug Eckerty for a new awning at his business, Eckerty’s Laundry, on Sangamon Avenue. The cost for the project is $9,620, and the city’s grant program pays for half of that amount.

➜ Meeting dates for the 2018-19 fiscal year were reviewed and approved. Administrative Assistant Peggy Stalter said regular meetings will be held as usual on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, with the exception of the second December 2018 meeting, which will be held the Wednesday after Christmas.

➜ City Superintendent Randy Stauffer asked if an appraisal on property purchases was needed, a follow-up from a discussion at a committee meeting held two weeks ago. Miller said an appraisal is not required except for certain purchases but would be good practice.