LUDLOW — U.S. 45 will be closed to traffic between Paxton and Rantoul from April 2 until Sept. 28.
The two-lane highway will be closed to all traffic starting about three miles south of Paxton as workers repair a bridge over the Big Four drainage ditch.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.