Gibson Area Food Pantry relocating this month

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Food Pantry is relocating later this month.
Starting with the Nov. 25 food distribution, the food pantry will be operated out of the former Alco building at 619 E. First St. on Gibson City’s east side.
The food pantry will take up about 3,000 square feet of the 26,000-square-foot building, with the remaining space to be used by Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ Elite Performance program.
The board of directors of the food pantry is holding an open house for donors and volunteers from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the new location.
Since February 2015, the food pantry has been operated out of the GAHHS storage building across from Gibson Area Hospital. Local churches operate the food pantry, while the hospital provides the space.
