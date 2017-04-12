Toy collection drives under way in Paxton

PAXTON — Mary Kirin’s State Farm office in downtown Paxton is teaming up with the Ford County Record in holding a toy collection drive for the holidays.

Through 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, donations of new toys can be dropped off at State Farm, 143 N. Market St., or the Ford County Record, 208 N. Market St., to be delivered to needy children in Ford County. Toys for boys and girls are needed.

State Farm is also doing a separate toy drive to benefit children enrolled in Head Start in Paxton. The deadline to donate toys for that toy drive is also 10 a.m. Dec. 18. Toys may be dropped off at State Farm. Children in Head Start recently colored ornaments, each listing their age and if they are a boy or girl, and the ornaments are hanging on a Christmas tree at State Farm’s Paxton office. People can pick up an ornament and buy a gift for the unnamed child listed on it, then bring the gift to State Farm, which will deliver the gifts received to Head Start on Dec. 19.

For more information about the toy drives, people can call Julie at State Farm at 217-379-3221.