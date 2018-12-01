Postal service asks residents to clear snow, ice

With winter weather here, the U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes to help letter carriers deliver the mail.

Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carries or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for customers to deposit their mail and for the postal service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

Ice is particularly dangerous on steps and any walking surface, especially painted wood or concrete, such as stoops and porches. When there is a warm spell and the melting snow runs or pools, a quick freeze can make a cleared sidewalk slicker than ever.

“We want letter carriers to be safe,” said Central Illinois District Manager Mark Tovey. “We can only do this with the help of our customers. ... In addition to enabling letter carriers to provide safe and timely mail delivery, clear paths also are much safer for family members and neighbors traveling to school, going to work and shopping at nearby businesses.”