PAXTON — The plan is for the student manager for Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High’s boys’ basketball teams to suit up for this week’s final home game of the season.

If he’s feeling up to it, Alex Jones might even get to play.

“I know it’d mean the world to him to get to play with his buddies,” junior high guidance counselor Stacy Johnson said, “even if it’s just for a few minutes or a couple plays.”

Alex has been traveling for weekly chemotherapy treatments in Chicago to combat a tumor in his spinal cord. The community’s response to the seventh-grader’s fight has “been overwhelming,” Johnson said. “Everybody is behind him.”

The next fundraiser will be the biggest: Hoops for Alex on Jan. 11, a “special evening” of raffles and auctions during PBL’s game against Rantoul Eater. Proceeds generated will help cover Alex’s mounting medical bills.

Seeing Alex in uniform — one offered up by a teammate in an inspiring December gesture — and perhaps taking the court “will probabably lead to a few tears,” Johnson said. “He’s just a good, humble kid who we’re all rooting for.”



Wish to contribute to Hoops for Alex? Contact Stacy Johnson at 217-202-2496 or via email at sjohnson@pblpanthers.org.