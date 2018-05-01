PAXTON — Prior to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board’s regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10, the board’s extracurricular committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the board room in the administrative offices in Paxton.

On the committee meeting’s agenda are a discussion on the volunteer coaching process, procedures and policies; a discussion about PBL athletic team logos, cooperatives and procedures for approving or elimating programs; and an update on the Sangamon Valley Conference and Twin County Conference.

The committee meeting, as well as the regular monthly meeting to follow at 7 p.m., are both open to the public.