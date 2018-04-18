Paxton Area Chamber golf outing set for July 27 at Lakeview

LODA — The Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf outing is scheduled for Friday, July 27, at Lakeview Country Club in rural Loda.

The event begins with lunch at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon.

The theme of the outing is “The Roaring Twenties.”

Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed team, the longest putt, the longest drive and closest to the pin.

The participation fee is $350 for teams of four players, $200 for teams of two players and $100 for a single player. To be a hole sponsor, the fee is $75.

Proceeds go to the chamber’s community improvement fund.

To acquire a registration form, call the chamber at 217-379-4655. Checks can be mailed to: P.O. Box 75, Paxton, IL 60957.