Pork Chop Kickoff set for Friday

PAXTON — Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s annual Pork Chop Kickoff is set for Friday, Aug. 17, at the high school/junior high school in Paxton.

The event celebrates the start of the high school sports season.

The event begins at 3 p.m. with photos taken of fall athletes.

Pork chops will be served to the public starting at 4:45 p.m.

A volleyball team scrimmage will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the junior high’s gym.

From 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., members of the golf, volleyball, cross country and swim teams will be introduced on the high school’s football field.

A freshman/sophomore football team scrimmage will be held from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m., followed by cheerleader introductions and a cheerleader routine at 7:15 p.m.

The PBL Panther Regiment marching band will perform from 7:20 to 7:30 p.m., and the varsity football team will be introduced and hold a scrimmage at 7:30 p.m.