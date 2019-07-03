Paxton's Meents recognized by state for accomplishments in monster truck driving

Paxton resident Tom Meents, left, who has won 11 Monster Jam World Finals titles in his career as a monster truck driver, is presented by state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, with a resolution adopted by the Illinois House of Representatives recognizing him on his numerous accomplishments.

PAXTON — The Illinois House of Representatives adopted a resolution earlier this year recognizing Paxton resident Tom Meents on his numerous accomplishments in his career as a monster truck driver.

The resolution was sponsored by state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, who formally presented it to Meents this week.

“In his career, Tom Meents has won 11 Monster Jam World Finals championships and has his name in the record books for a whole series of firsts,” Bennett said in a news release. “I am proud that the House of Representatives has recognized his lifelong support of the Paxton and Ford County community.”

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Meents has taken a part-time hobby and made it into a multiple national champion-winning enterprise. Meents and his Maximum Destruction crew have been winning championships since 1992 in competitions all across the nation. As they work toward the goal of a 12th Monster Jam World Finals title, Meents and his crew continue to call Paxton their home base.

The resolution — H.R. 19 —was unanimously adopted by the House on Jan. 10.