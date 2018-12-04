Rantoul, PBL could coop in wrestling

RANTOUL -- At a meeting held Monday, April 9, the Rantoul Township High School board discussed the possibility of a cooperation with Paxton-Buckley-Loda in wrestling.

"The numbers in wrestling for both schools have been of concern for a number of years, and we have started some preliminary discussion towards a coop in wrestling," said Travis Flesner, Rantoul Township High School's athletic director.

A potential vote could be brought to the school board in May. If it goes to a vote and passes the boards of education at Rantoul and PBL, then the two schools will seek conference approval before applying to the IHSA for the coop.

The PBL school board discussed the possible coop in April. According to PBL High School athletic director Brock Niebuhr, the board will "likelly be voting on this at the May board meeting."

"There are a lot of logistics that would need to be considered and at this time, nothing has been finalized by any means," Flesner said. "Our goal is to give our student-athletes the best chance to participate in a competitive environment and this is one of the options we are considering.

"At this time, that is the only information available and any logistics would not be determined until and intergovernmental agreement would be established."

Rantoul and PBL have engaged in a golf coop each year since 2010, and Rantoul Superintendent Scott Amerio said at the meeting that the wrestling coop would operate in a similar way.

"Rantoul and PBL have had a very good experience with a golf coop for the last six years as it has provided the opportunity for the schools to combine golfers and form a competitive team, which was not an option if they were to try and field teams separately," Flesner said.

