PBL softball loses in five innings to Momence

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 15-1 Thursday to Momence.

Christina White doubled while Kayla Adwell drove in PBL's lone run in the fourth inning.

For Momence, Kaitlyn Piekarczyk hit a three-run homer and finished the game hitting 3-for-4 with six RBIs. Matti Lanie also hit 3-for-4 with a double.

Momence 15, PBL 1

MOM 437 10 -- 15 13 1

PBL 000 10 -- 1 4 9

Momence (4-1, 3-0) -- Matti Lanie 3-4, 2B. Kaitlyn Piekarczyk 3-4, HR, 6 RBIs.

PBL (0-6, 0-2) -- Christina White 2B. Kayla Adwell RBI.