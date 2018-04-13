Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Softball

PBL softball loses in five innings to Momence

Fri, 04/13/2018 - 1:12am | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team lost 15-1 Thursday to Momence.
 
Christina White doubled while Kayla Adwell drove in PBL's lone run in the fourth inning.
 
For Momence, Kaitlyn Piekarczyk hit a three-run homer and finished the game hitting 3-for-4 with six RBIs. Matti Lanie also hit 3-for-4 with a double.
 
Momence 15, PBL 1
MOM 437   10   -- 15 13  1
PBL 000   10   --  1   4   9
Momence (4-1, 3-0) -- Matti Lanie 3-4, 2B. Kaitlyn Piekarczyk 3-4, HR, 6 RBIs. 
PBL (0-6, 0-2) -- Christina White 2B. Kayla Adwell RBI. 
