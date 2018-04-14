GCMS softball wins 4-0 over El Paso-Gridley

EL PASO -- Madison Eberle tossed a three-hit shutout in the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team's 4-0 victory over El Paso-Gridley on Friday.

Eberle struck out 14 batters and walked one. She also hit 2-for-3 with two doubles at the plate.

Mady Schutte and Hailey Rutledge each hit 2-for-3 as well while Maci Bielfeldt hit 2-for-4.

The Falcons (3-3, 3-1 Heart of Illinois Conference) scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning.

Maci Bielfeldt led off the inning with a single before Rutledge singled, but Maci Bielfeldt was caught running at second base.

Lauren Leonard walked with one out before Rutledge crossed home plate on a error on a ground ball hit by Makenzi Bielfeldt.

Schutte then sent Leonard home with a base hit.

With two outs, Emily Clinton singled to put runners on the corners before Makenzi Bielfeldt scored on a steal of home plate.

After Eberle walked, Schutte stole home plate for GCMS's fourth run.

GCMS 4, El Paso-Gridley 0

GCMS 000 400 0 -- 4 9 1

EPG 000 000 0 -- 0 3 1

W -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 14 K, BB. L -- Cheyenne Carr, 7 IP, 9 H, 4 R, ER, 8 K, 2 BB.

GCMS (3-3, 3-1) -- Madison Eberle 2-3, 2 2B. Maci Bielfeldt 2-4. Hailey Rutledge 2-3, R. Lauren Leonard R. Makenzi Bielfeldt RBI, R. Mady Schutte 2-3, RBI, R. Emily Clinton 1-3.

El Paso-Gridley -- Kayla Rote 2-4. Ashlyn Stone 1-3.