GCMS's Delanie Dykes takes first-place finish in Unity Girls Invite

Monticello's Emelia Ness (center) stays ahead of the completion, teammate Aliyah Welter (left) and Olympia's Jordan Jumper (right) in the third section of the 100 Meter Hurdles. Ness placed first in the event. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.

TOLONO -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Delanie Dykes finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.74 seconds at Friday's Unity Girls Invitational.

Teammate Kennedy Fanson finished 12th with a time of 1:08.12 while Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Gracie Smith and Alyssa Hofer finished 19th and 30th, respectively, with times of 1:14.41 and 1:19.9.

GCMS's Claire Retherford finished third in the discus with a throw of 108-3 while teammate Rachel Zheng placed 33rd with a throw of 56-9 and PBL's Ariana Gentzler finished 13th with a throw of 88-4.

Gentzler also finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 31-0 1/2.

GCMS's 4x800 relay team (Michaela Dykes, Jacey Goin and Leah Martin) finished fifth with a time of 11:27.74.

PBL's Olivia Frichtl finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.9 seconds while teammate Gracie Bradshaw finished 20th with a time of 20.66 and GCMS's Abigail Sizemore placed 17th with a time of 19.35 seconds.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Sizemore finished eighth with a time of 53.04 seconds while Frichtl and Bradshaw placed 14th and 16th, respectively, with times of 58.11 and 58.65 seconds.

PBL's Hannah Schwarz finished 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.69 while teammate Kaitlynn Hornbeck finished 26th with a time of 14.61 seconds. GCMS's Megan Meunier finished 16th with a time of 14.03 seconds.

GCMS's Michaela Dykes finished ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:44.16 while teammate Kylee Mueller placed 33rd with a time of 3:27.65.

In the 200-meter dash, Delanie Dykes finished 10th with a time of 27.5 seconds while teammates Haley Brown finished 29th with a time of 30.34 second and Schwarz finished 15th with a time of 28.61 seconds.

In the 4x400 relay, GCMS (Kennedy Fanson, Jacey Goin and Michaela and Delanie Dykes) finished seventh with a time of 4:31.24.

The GCMS 4x100 relay team (Megan Meunier, Delanie Dykes, Kennedy Fanson and Haley Brown) finished eighth with a time of 54.5 seconds while PBL (Kaitlynn Hornbeck, Cheyanne Ratcliff, Mackenzie Bruns and Hannah Schwarz) finished 15th with a time of 57.2 seconds.

Retherford finished 10th in the shot put with a throw of 30-4 while teammate Ryleigh Brown finished 22nd with a time of 26-4.

Gentzler finished in a five-way tie for 10th place in the high jump with a leap of 4-6 while GCMS's Kennedy Fanson finished 15th with a jump of 4-4.

GCMS's Leah Martin finished 13th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:12.93 while teammate Gabby Dammkoehler finished 14th with a time of 14:22.97 and PBL's Katie Harms placed 15th with a time of 15:28.97.

Gentzler tied for 14th in the long jump with a leap of 13-10 while Meunier finished tied for 18th with a jump of 13-5 1/2.

In the 1,600-meter run, Martin finished 21st with a time of 6:35.13.

In the 4x200 relay, GCMS (Megan Meunier, Payton Beach and Ryleigh and Haley Brown) finished 14th with a time of 2:04.54.

As a team, GCMS finished 11th in the 22-team invite with a score of 18 while PBL placed 20th with a score of two.

TOLONO UNITY GIRLS INVITE

Team scores

1. Monticello, 83; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 83; 3. St. Teresa, 68; 4. Olympia, 33; 5. Farmington, 32; 6. Clinton, 31; 7. Charleston, 25; 8. Urbana University, 21; 9. Salt Fork, 19; 9. Tuscola, 19; 11. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 18; 12. Unity, 17; 13. Schlarman Academy, 14; 14. Rantoul, 13; 14. St. Thomas More, 13; 16. Sullivan, 12; 17. Oakwood, 10; 18. Hoopeston Area, 8; 19. Villa Grove, 4; 20. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 2; 21. Central A&M, 1; 21. Westville, 1.

100-meter dash

1. Jordan Peckham (FARM) 12.74; 2. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 13.03; 3. Tanaya Young (RAN) 13.18; 4. Abbey Mizer (SJO) 13.3; 5. Sharifa Hurtault (CHA) 13.36.

PBL results -- 10. Hannah Schwarz, 13.69; 26. Kaitlynn Hornbeck, 14.61.

GCMS results -- 16. Megan Meunier, 14.03.

200-meter dash

1. Mattie Lieb (MON) 25.74; 2. Lindsey Paredes (HA) 26.25; 3. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 26.52; 4. Capria Brown (SCH) 26.59; 5. Sade' Oladipupo (STT) 26.84.

GCMS results -- 10. Delanie Dykes, 27.5; 29. Haley Brown, 30.34.

PBL resutls -- 15. Hannah Schwarz, 28.61.

400-meter dash

1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 59.74; 2. Jordan Peckham (FARM) 1:00.2; 3. Sadie Donaldson (OLY) 1:01.93; 4. Esther Miller (SUL) 1:04.24; 5. Mattie Lieb (MON) 1:04.68.

GCMS results -- 12. Kennedy Fanson, 1:08.12.

PBL results -- 19. Gracie Smith, 1:14.41; 30. Alyssa Hofer, 1:19.9.

800-meter run

1. Arielle Summitt (UNIV) 2:21.64; 2. Megan Garrett (CHA) 2:25.56; 3. Marguerite Hendrickson (STM) 2:25.57; 4. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 2:35.4; 5. Mackenzie Murphy (MON) 2:39.03.

GCMS results -- 9. Michaela Dykes, 2:44.16; 33. Kylee Mueller, 3:27.65.

1,600-meter run

1. Arielle Summitt (UNIV) 5:15.14; 2. Payne Turney (CLIN) 5:28.46; 3. Marguerite Hendrickson (STM) 5:34.65; 4. Hannah Rajlich (SJO) 5:36.51; 5. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 5:37.03.

GCMS results -- 21. Leah Martin, 6:35.13.

3,200-meter run

1. Alyssa McPike (MON) 11:47.34; 2. Payne Turney (CLIN) 11:50.55; 3. Savanah Beavers (OLY) 12:22.86; 4. Veronica Hein (STT) 12:25.31; 5. Grace Talbert (MON) 12;55.43.

GCMS results -- 13. Leah Martin, 14:12.93; 14. Gabby Dammkoehler, 14:22.97.

PBL results -- 15. Katie Harms, 15:28.97.

100-meter hurdles

1. Emelia Ness (MON) 15.14; 2. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 15.55; 3. Jordan Jumper (OLY) 16.01; 4. Aliyah Welter (MON) 16.06; 5. Capria Brown (SCH) 16.41.

PBL results -- 7. Olivia Frichtl, 16.9; 20. Gracie Bradshaw, 20.66.

GCMS results -- 17. Abigail Sizemore, 19.35.

300-meter hurdles

1. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 45.44; 2. Emelia Ness (MON) 46.76; 3. Aliyah Welter (MON) 47.73; 4. Zea Maroon (SJO) 49.27; 5. Haley Rose (SUL) 50.3.

GCMS results -- 8. Abigail Sizemore, 53.04.

PBL results -- 14. Olivia Frichtl, 58.11; 16. Gracie Bradshaw, 58.65.

4x100 relay

1. Monticello, 51.14; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 51.73; 3. St. Teresa, 51.91; 4. Rantoul, 52.78; 5. Clinton, 52.96.

GCMS results -- 8. Megan Meunier, Delanie Dykes, Kennedy Fanson, Haley Brown, 54.5.

PBL results -- 15. Kaitlynn Hornbeck, Cheyanne Ratcliff, Mackenzie Bruns, Hannah Schwarz, 57.2.

4x200 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:49.74; 2. St. Teresa, 1:52.47; 3. Clinton, 1:52.49; 4. Charleston, 1:55.34; 5. Tuscola, 1:55.79.

GCMS results -- 14. Megan Meunier, Payton Beach, Ryleigh Brown, Haley Brown, 2:04.54.

4x400 relay

1. Farmington, 4:14.54; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:15.13; 3. Olympia, 4:21.24; 4. Monticello, 4:23.57; 5. Sullivan, 4:26.08.

GCMS results -- 7. Kennedy Fanson, Michaela Dykes, Jacey Goin, Delanie Dykes, 4:31.24.

4x800 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10:32.98; 2. Unity, 10:38.74; 3. Olympia, 11:06.43; 4. Farmington, 11:27.14; 5. GCMS (Michaela Dykes, Jacey Goin, Abigail Sizemore, Leah Martin), 11:27.74.

High jump

1. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 5-4; 2. Sarah Flight (CHA) 5-2; 3. Riley Pruser (CLIN) 4-10; 3. Emily White (SUL) 4-10; 3. Liberty Floyd (VG) 4-10; 6. Maddie Moore (UNITY) 4-10.

PBL results -- T10. Ariana Gentzler, 4-6.

GCMS results -- 15. Kennedy Fanson, 4-4.

Long jump

1. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 17-4 1/2; 2. Capria Brown (SCH) 17-0; 3. Emma Helferich (MON) 16-3 1/2; 4. Sade' Oladipupo (STT) 16-0 1/2; 5. Tanaya Young (RAN) 15-6.

PBL results -- T14. Ariana Gentzler, 13-10.

GCMS results -- T18. Megan Meunier, 13-5 1/2.

Triple jump

1. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 34-3; 2. Emma Helferich (MON) 32-6; 3. McKinlee Miller (TUS) 32-5; 4. Kenzie Snow (STTT) 31-9; 5. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 31-0 1/2.

Shot put

1. Katelyn Young (OAK) 39-2 1/2; 2. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 38-2; 3. Cassie Russo (TUS) 37-3; 4. Noelle DeJaynes (STT) 37-1; 5. Claudia Workman (CLIN) 35-1.

GCMS results -- 10. Claire Retherford, 30-4; 22. Ryleigh Brown, 26-4.

Discus

1. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 117-10; 2. Noelle DeJaynes (STT) 116-3; 3. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 108-3; 4. Karli Dean (TUS) 103-7; 5. Lyndsey Sebok (OLY) 102-0.

PBL results -- T13. Ariana Gentzler, 88-4.

GCMS results -- 33. Rachel Zheng, 56-9.