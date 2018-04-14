GCMS's Delanie Dykes takes first-place finish in Unity Girls Invite

TOLONO -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Delanie Dykes finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.74 seconds at Friday's Unity Girls Invitational.
Teammate Kennedy Fanson finished 12th with a time of 1:08.12 while Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Gracie Smith and Alyssa Hofer finished 19th and 30th, respectively, with times of 1:14.41 and 1:19.9.
GCMS's Claire Retherford finished third in the discus with a throw of 108-3 while teammate Rachel Zheng placed 33rd with a throw of 56-9 and PBL's Ariana Gentzler finished 13th with a throw of 88-4.
Gentzler also finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 31-0 1/2.
GCMS's 4x800 relay team (Michaela Dykes, Jacey Goin and Leah Martin) finished fifth with a time of 11:27.74.
PBL's Olivia Frichtl finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.9 seconds while teammate Gracie Bradshaw finished 20th with a time of 20.66 and GCMS's Abigail Sizemore placed 17th with a time of 19.35 seconds.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Sizemore finished eighth with a time of 53.04 seconds while Frichtl and Bradshaw placed 14th and 16th, respectively, with times of 58.11 and 58.65 seconds.
PBL's Hannah Schwarz finished 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.69 while teammate Kaitlynn Hornbeck finished 26th with a time of 14.61 seconds. GCMS's Megan Meunier finished 16th with a time of 14.03 seconds.
GCMS's Michaela Dykes finished ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:44.16 while teammate Kylee Mueller placed 33rd with a time of 3:27.65.
In the 200-meter dash, Delanie Dykes finished 10th with a time of 27.5 seconds while teammates Haley Brown finished 29th with a time of 30.34 second and Schwarz finished 15th with a time of 28.61 seconds.
In the 4x400 relay, GCMS (Kennedy Fanson, Jacey Goin and Michaela and Delanie Dykes) finished seventh with a time of 4:31.24.
The GCMS 4x100 relay team (Megan Meunier, Delanie Dykes, Kennedy Fanson and Haley Brown) finished eighth with a time of 54.5 seconds while PBL (Kaitlynn Hornbeck, Cheyanne Ratcliff, Mackenzie Bruns and Hannah Schwarz) finished 15th with a time of 57.2 seconds.
Retherford finished 10th in the shot put with a throw of 30-4 while teammate Ryleigh Brown finished 22nd with a time of 26-4.
Gentzler finished in a five-way tie for 10th place in the high jump with a leap of 4-6 while GCMS's Kennedy Fanson finished 15th with a jump of 4-4.
GCMS's Leah Martin finished 13th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 14:12.93 while teammate Gabby Dammkoehler finished 14th with a time of 14:22.97 and PBL's Katie Harms placed 15th with a time of 15:28.97.
Gentzler tied for 14th in the long jump with a leap of 13-10 while Meunier finished tied for 18th with a jump of 13-5 1/2.
In the 1,600-meter run, Martin finished 21st with a time of 6:35.13.
In the 4x200 relay, GCMS (Megan Meunier, Payton Beach and Ryleigh and Haley Brown) finished 14th with a time of 2:04.54.
As a team, GCMS finished 11th in the 22-team invite with a score of 18 while PBL placed 20th with a score of two.
TOLONO UNITY GIRLS INVITE
Team scores
1. Monticello, 83; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 83; 3. St. Teresa, 68; 4. Olympia, 33; 5. Farmington, 32; 6. Clinton, 31; 7. Charleston, 25; 8. Urbana University, 21; 9. Salt Fork, 19; 9. Tuscola, 19; 11. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 18; 12. Unity, 17; 13. Schlarman Academy, 14; 14. Rantoul, 13; 14. St. Thomas More, 13; 16. Sullivan, 12; 17. Oakwood, 10; 18. Hoopeston Area, 8; 19. Villa Grove, 4; 20. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 2; 21. Central A&M, 1; 21. Westville, 1.
100-meter dash
1. Jordan Peckham (FARM) 12.74; 2. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 13.03; 3. Tanaya Young (RAN) 13.18; 4. Abbey Mizer (SJO) 13.3; 5. Sharifa Hurtault (CHA) 13.36.
PBL results -- 10. Hannah Schwarz, 13.69; 26. Kaitlynn Hornbeck, 14.61.
GCMS results -- 16. Megan Meunier, 14.03.
200-meter dash
1. Mattie Lieb (MON) 25.74; 2. Lindsey Paredes (HA) 26.25; 3. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 26.52; 4. Capria Brown (SCH) 26.59; 5. Sade' Oladipupo (STT) 26.84.
GCMS results -- 10. Delanie Dykes, 27.5; 29. Haley Brown, 30.34.
PBL resutls -- 15. Hannah Schwarz, 28.61.
400-meter dash
1. Delanie Dykes (GCMS) 59.74; 2. Jordan Peckham (FARM) 1:00.2; 3. Sadie Donaldson (OLY) 1:01.93; 4. Esther Miller (SUL) 1:04.24; 5. Mattie Lieb (MON) 1:04.68.
GCMS results -- 12. Kennedy Fanson, 1:08.12.
PBL results -- 19. Gracie Smith, 1:14.41; 30. Alyssa Hofer, 1:19.9.
800-meter run
1. Arielle Summitt (UNIV) 2:21.64; 2. Megan Garrett (CHA) 2:25.56; 3. Marguerite Hendrickson (STM) 2:25.57; 4. Kylie Decker (UNITY) 2:35.4; 5. Mackenzie Murphy (MON) 2:39.03.
GCMS results -- 9. Michaela Dykes, 2:44.16; 33. Kylee Mueller, 3:27.65.
1,600-meter run
1. Arielle Summitt (UNIV) 5:15.14; 2. Payne Turney (CLIN) 5:28.46; 3. Marguerite Hendrickson (STM) 5:34.65; 4. Hannah Rajlich (SJO) 5:36.51; 5. Caroline Bachert (UNITY) 5:37.03.
GCMS results -- 21. Leah Martin, 6:35.13.
3,200-meter run
1. Alyssa McPike (MON) 11:47.34; 2. Payne Turney (CLIN) 11:50.55; 3. Savanah Beavers (OLY) 12:22.86; 4. Veronica Hein (STT) 12:25.31; 5. Grace Talbert (MON) 12;55.43.
GCMS results -- 13. Leah Martin, 14:12.93; 14. Gabby Dammkoehler, 14:22.97.
PBL results -- 15. Katie Harms, 15:28.97.
100-meter hurdles
1. Emelia Ness (MON) 15.14; 2. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 15.55; 3. Jordan Jumper (OLY) 16.01; 4. Aliyah Welter (MON) 16.06; 5. Capria Brown (SCH) 16.41.
PBL results -- 7. Olivia Frichtl, 16.9; 20. Gracie Bradshaw, 20.66.
GCMS results -- 17. Abigail Sizemore, 19.35.
300-meter hurdles
1. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 45.44; 2. Emelia Ness (MON) 46.76; 3. Aliyah Welter (MON) 47.73; 4. Zea Maroon (SJO) 49.27; 5. Haley Rose (SUL) 50.3.
GCMS results -- 8. Abigail Sizemore, 53.04.
PBL results -- 14. Olivia Frichtl, 58.11; 16. Gracie Bradshaw, 58.65.
4x100 relay
1. Monticello, 51.14; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 51.73; 3. St. Teresa, 51.91; 4. Rantoul, 52.78; 5. Clinton, 52.96.
GCMS results -- 8. Megan Meunier, Delanie Dykes, Kennedy Fanson, Haley Brown, 54.5.
PBL results -- 15. Kaitlynn Hornbeck, Cheyanne Ratcliff, Mackenzie Bruns, Hannah Schwarz, 57.2.
4x200 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:49.74; 2. St. Teresa, 1:52.47; 3. Clinton, 1:52.49; 4. Charleston, 1:55.34; 5. Tuscola, 1:55.79.
GCMS results -- 14. Megan Meunier, Payton Beach, Ryleigh Brown, Haley Brown, 2:04.54.
4x400 relay
1. Farmington, 4:14.54; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:15.13; 3. Olympia, 4:21.24; 4. Monticello, 4:23.57; 5. Sullivan, 4:26.08.
GCMS results -- 7. Kennedy Fanson, Michaela Dykes, Jacey Goin, Delanie Dykes, 4:31.24.
4x800 relay
1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10:32.98; 2. Unity, 10:38.74; 3. Olympia, 11:06.43; 4. Farmington, 11:27.14; 5. GCMS (Michaela Dykes, Jacey Goin, Abigail Sizemore, Leah Martin), 11:27.74.
High jump
1. DaeLin Switzer (STT) 5-4; 2. Sarah Flight (CHA) 5-2; 3. Riley Pruser (CLIN) 4-10; 3. Emily White (SUL) 4-10; 3. Liberty Floyd (VG) 4-10; 6. Maddie Moore (UNITY) 4-10.
PBL results -- T10. Ariana Gentzler, 4-6.
GCMS results -- 15. Kennedy Fanson, 4-4.
Long jump
1. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 17-4 1/2; 2. Capria Brown (SCH) 17-0; 3. Emma Helferich (MON) 16-3 1/2; 4. Sade' Oladipupo (STT) 16-0 1/2; 5. Tanaya Young (RAN) 15-6.
PBL results -- T14. Ariana Gentzler, 13-10.
GCMS results -- T18. Megan Meunier, 13-5 1/2.
Triple jump
1. Atleigh Hamilton (SJO) 34-3; 2. Emma Helferich (MON) 32-6; 3. McKinlee Miller (TUS) 32-5; 4. Kenzie Snow (STTT) 31-9; 5. Ariana Gentzler (PBL) 31-0 1/2.
Shot put
1. Katelyn Young (OAK) 39-2 1/2; 2. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 38-2; 3. Cassie Russo (TUS) 37-3; 4. Noelle DeJaynes (STT) 37-1; 5. Claudia Workman (CLIN) 35-1.
GCMS results -- 10. Claire Retherford, 30-4; 22. Ryleigh Brown, 26-4.
Discus
1. Rachyl Anderson (SF) 117-10; 2. Noelle DeJaynes (STT) 116-3; 3. Claire Retherford (GCMS) 108-3; 4. Karli Dean (TUS) 103-7; 5. Lyndsey Sebok (OLY) 102-0.
PBL results -- T13. Ariana Gentzler, 88-4.
GCMS results -- 33. Rachel Zheng, 56-9.
