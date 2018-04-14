PBL, GCMS boys track and field athletes gain first-place finishes at Monticello Invitational

GCMS's Caleb Bleich performs in the long jump during Friday's Monticello Invite.

MONTICELLO -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Jonathan Muller finished first in the long jump with a leap of 20-9 1/4 in Friday's Monticello Boys Invitational.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Caleb Bleich finished second with a leap of 20-7. Bleich's teammates, Austin Spiller and Ryland Holt, finished 13th and 17th, respecitvely, with jumps of 17-5 and 16-2.

Bleich finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.91 seconds while PBL's T.J. Jones finished fourth with a time of 23.42 seconds. Jones's teammate, Drew Riggleman, finished 25th with a time of 26.58 seconds.

PBL's Jordan Giese, Tanner Longest, Kody Harrison and Alec St. Julien formed a 3,200-meter distance medley team that finished first with a time of 11:57. GCMS's Remi Astronomo, Aaron O'Dell, Ethan Freehill and Manuel Portal finished seventh with a time of 12:43.6.

Muller finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.99 seconds while Bleich finished fifth with a time of 11.11 seconds.

Spiller and GCMS's Lance Livingston finished 17th and 22nd, respectively, with times of 12 and 12.1 seconds. PBL's Dylan Polson and Cody Sample placed 31st and 38th, respectively, with times of 12.6 and 13.61 seconds.

In the high jump, Bleich finished third with a leap of 6-0 while teammate Ryland Holt finished eighth with a jump of 5-4. PBL's Brett Giese tied for ninth with a leap of 5-2 along with Arcola's A.J. Gobert and Stanford Olympia's Justin Siebert.

In the 800-meter run, GCMS's Tyler Ricks finished fourth with a time of 2:09.06 while PBL's Jordan Giese finished sixth with a time of 2:12.37.

Jones finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 39-11 3/4 while Spiller and GCMS's Ethan Kasper finished ninth and 14th, respectively, with jumps of 37-7 3/4 and 35-1.

The PBL 4x400 relay team (Jonathan Muller, Alec St. Julien, Tanner Longest and Kody Harrison) finished fifth with a time of 3:42.94. GCMS (Spencer Meenen, Ethan Kasper, Cullen Neal and Manuel Portal) finished 10th with a time of 4:18.68.

In the shot put, PBL's Jake Rich finished sixth with a throw of 42-6 1/2 while teammates Luke Cowan and Keegan Lantz finished 16th and 19th, respectively, with tosses of 37-6 and 36-1. GCMS's Ryan Shambook (36-2), Owen Duke (34-3) and Mitchell Meenen (29-3 3/4) placed 18th, 26th and 35th, respectively.

In the pole vault, GCMS's Cullen Neal finished seventh with a height of 7-6.

PBL's Kris Hewerdine finished ninth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.89 seconds while teammate Curtis Phillips finished 17th with a time of 51.12 seconds. GCMS's Isaiah Chatman finished 12th with a time of 48.69 seconds and Spiller placed 14th with a time of 50.1 seconds.

Ricks finished 11th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:05.23 while teammates Ethan Freehill and Manuel Portal finished 25th and 29th, respectively, with times of 5:23.78 and 5:55.93. PBL's Nik Schnabel finished 20th with a time of 5:16.48.

Rich placed 11th in the discus with a throw of 106-11 while teammates Dane Polson and Colin Wieneke finished 26th and 34th, respectively, with tosses of 94-10 and 80-0. GCMS's Mitchell Meenen (97-6), Owen Duke (96-0) and Ryan Shambrook (91-9) finished 22nd, 23rd and 27th, respectively.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Chatman finished 12th with a time of 18.34 seconds while Hewerdine and Phillips finished 14th and 15th, respectively, with times of 18.83 and 19.42 seconds.

GCMS's Spencer Meenen finished 15th in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.25 seconds. PBL's Kyle Price finished 16th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:50.31.

The PBL 4x800 relay team (Brady Barfield, Ashton Goss, Adam McMullin and Liam McMullin) finished eighth with a time of 10:58.35 while GCMS (Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Aaron O'Dell and Manuel Portal) finished ninth with a time of 12:12.95.

The GCMS 4x200 relay team (Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Isaiah Chatman and Ethan Kasper) finished ninth with a time of 1:43.68 while PBL (Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Hobert Skinner and Drew Riggleman) finished 10th in the relay race with a time of 1:47.9.

The GCMS 4x100 relay team (Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Isaiah Chatman and Ethan Kasper) finished 10th with a time of 48.74 seconds while PBL's relay team (Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Hobert Skinner and Dylan Polson) placed 13th with a time of 50.55 seconds.

As a team, PBL finsihed 10th in the 16-team invite with a score of 48 while GCMS tied for 11th with a score of 38 along with Shelbyville.

MONTICELLO BOYS INVITATIONAL

Team scores

1. Tolono Unity, 88; 2. Monticello, 83; 3. Arthur, 73; 4. Olympia, 66; 5. Arcola, 55; 6. Tuscola, 54; 7. St. Joseph-Ogden, 53; 8. Clinton, 52; 9. Salt Fork, 50; 10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 48; 11. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 38; 11. Shelbyville, 38; 13. Sullivan, 20; 14. St. Thomas More, 9; 15. Villa Grove, 8; 16. Argenta-Oreana, 5.

100-meter dash

1. Dawson Kaiser (UNITY) 10.84; 2. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 10.99; 3. Lucas Lieb (MON) 11.02; 4. Max Branigin (SF) 11.06; 5. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 11.11.

GCMS results -- 17. Austin Spiller, 12.0; 22. Lance Livingston, 12.1.

PBL results -- 31. Dylan Polson, 12.6; 38. Cody Sample, 13.61.

200-meter dash

1. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 22.91; 2. Dawson Kaiser (UNITY) 22.96; 3. Lucas Lieb (MON) 23.16; 4. T.J. Jones (PBL) 23.42; 5. Trevor Reberger (VG) 23.66.

PBL results -- 25. Drew Riggleman, 26.58.

400-meter dash

1. Grant Kessinger (OLY) 53.53; 2. Justin Siebert (OLY) 55.84; 3. Jackson Schweighart (UNITY) 55.97; Dakota Bascus (AO) 56.06; 5. Max Branigin (SF) 56.36.

GCMS results -- 15. Spencer Meenen, 58.25.

800-meter run

1. Logan Hall (ART) 2:01.73; 2. Colin Budd (ART) 2:06.39; 3. Dawson Rogers (SF) 2:06.99; 4. Tyler Ricks (GCMS) 2:09.06; 5. Josiah Ratts (MON) 2:12.06; 6. Jordan Giese (PBL) 2:12.37.

1,600-meter run

1. Logan Hall (ART) 4:41.22; 2. Ryan Skowronski (SHEL) 4:48.81; 3. Braden Pridemore (SJO) 4:51.74; 4. Luke Sokolowski (MON) 4:52.27; 5. Cameron Woodard (UNITY) 4:52.83.

GCMS results -- 11. Tyler Ricks, 5:05.23; 25. Ethan Freehill, 5:23.78; 29. Manuel Portal, 5:55.93.

PBL results -- 20. Nik Schnabel, 5:16.48.

3,200-meter run

1. Alex Helmuth (MON) 10:38.84; 2. Layton Hall (ART) 10:47.58; 3. Jon Neville (OLY) 11:01.47; 4. Reid Thomas (CLIN) 11:15.73; 5. Ethan Bright (MON) 11:20.2

PBL results -- 16. Kyle Price, 12:50.31.

110-meter hurdles

1. Steven Migut (UNITY) 14.54; 2. Turner Pullen (SHEL) 15.5; 3. Dalton Spencer (OLY) 15.77; 4. Caine Wilson (SF) 16.02; 5. Jack Spence (MON) 16.71.

GCMS results -- 12. Isaiah Chatman, 18.34.

PBL results -- 14. Kris Hewerdine, 18.83; 15. Curtis Phillips, 19.42.

300-meter hurdles

1. Caine Wilson (SF) 41.32; 2. Steven Migut (UNITY) 41.36; 3. Turner Pullen (SHEL) 43.98; 4. Dalton Spencer (OLY) 45.02; 5. Eusebio Briseno (ART) 45.27.

PBL results -- 9. Kris Hewerdine, 46.89; 17. Curtis Phillips, 51.12.

GCMS results -- 12. Isaiah Chatman, 48.69; 14. Austin Spiller, 50.1.

4x100 relay

1. Unity, 44.49; 2. St. Joseph-Ogden, 45.3; 3. Monticello, 45.93; 4. Shelbyville, 46.57; 5. Clinton, 47.04.

GCMS results -- 10. Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Isaiah Chatman, Ethan Kasper, 48.74.

PBL results -- 13. Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Hobert Skinner, Dylan Polson, 50.55.

4x200 relay

1. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1:38.27; 2. Tuscola, 1:38.28; 3. Arcola, 1:38.82; 4. Monticello, 1:39.19; 5. Arthur, 1:40.01.

GCMS results -- 9. Marcus Baillie, Lance Livingston, Isaiah Chatman, Ethan Kasper, 1:43.68.

PBL results -- 10. Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Hobert Skinner, Drew Riggleman, 1:47.9.

4x400 relay

1. Olympia, 3:36.31; 2. Arthur, 3:41.14; 3. Arcola, 3:41.58; 4. Salt Fork, 3:42.48; 5. PBL (Jonathan Muller, Alec St. Julien, Tanner Longest, Kody Harrison), 3:42.94.

GCMS results -- 10. Spencer Meenen, Ethan Kasper, Cullen Neal, Manuel Portal, 4:18.68.

4x800 relay

1. Olympia, 8:57.61; 2. Salt Fork, 9:06.02; 3. Arcola, 9:28.2; 4. Monticello, 9:28.8; 5. St. Joseph-Ogden, 9:29.51.

PBL results -- 8. Brady Barfield, Ashton Goss, Adam McMullin, Liam McMullin, 10:58.35.

GCMS results -- 9. Remi Astronomo, Ethan Freehill, Aaron O'Dell, Manuel Portal, 12:12.95.

3,200-meter distance medley

1. PBL (Jordan Giese, Tanner Longest, Kody Harrison, Alec St. Julien), 11:57; 2. Monticello, 12:05; 3. Clinton, 12:20.7; 4. St. Thomas More, 12:21; 5. Arcola, 12:23.8.

GCMS results -- 7. Remi Astronomo, Aaron O'Dell, Ethan Freehill, Manuel Portal, 12:43.6.

High jump

1. Jonathan Decker (UNITY) 6-4; 2. Kobe Wells (ART) 6-4; 3. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 6-0; 4. Austin Rauch (CLIN) 6-0.

GCMS results -- 8. Ryland Holt, 5-2.

PBL results -- T9. Brett Giese, 5-2.

Long jump

1. Jonathan Muller (PBL) 20-9 1/4; 2. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 20-7; 3. Brett Spears (SHEL) 20-3; 4. Austin Rauch (CLIN) 20-0 1/4; 5. Mario Cortez (ARC) 19-6.

GCMS results -- 13. Austin Spiller, 17-5; 17. Ryland Holt, 16-2.

Triple jump

1. Kobe Wells (ART) 42-1 1/4; 2. Mario Cortez (ARC) 40-6; 3. Diego Perez (ARC) 40-1 3/4; 4. Levi Williams (UNITY) 40-0; 5. T.J. Jones (PBL) 39-11 3/4.

GCMS results -- 9. Austin Spiller, 37-7 3/4; 14. Ethan Kasper, 35-1.

Shot put

1. Hunter Woodard (TUS) 53-11 3/4; 2. Seth Westfall (CLIN) 43-11; 3. Henry Dawson (MON) 43-6; 4. Hugo Garza (ARC) 43-3; 5. Chase Burwell (VG) 42-7 1/2; 6. Jake Rich (PBL) 42-6 1/2.

PBL results -- 16. Luke Cowan, 37-6; 19. Keegan Lantz, 36-1.

GCMS results -- 18. Ryan Shambrook, 36-2; 26. Owen Duke, 34-3; 35. Mitchell Meenen, 29-3 3/4.

Discus

1. Hunter Woodard (TUS) 160-9; 2. C.J. Picazo (TUS) 130-10; 3. Hugo Garza (ARC) 128-11; 4. Seth Westfall (CLIN) 126-0; 5. Hayden Knott (SJO) 116-0.

PBL results -- 11. Jake Rich, 106-11; 26. Dane Polson, 94-10; 34. Colin Wieneke, 80-0.

GCMS results -- 22. Mitchell Meenen, 97-6; 23. Owen Duke, 96-0; 27. Ryan Shambrook, 91-9.

Pole vault

1. Jadon Nuzzo (SUL) 12-0; 2. Nolan Peacock (SJO) 10-0; 3. Gage Russell (TUS) 9-6; 4. Quinn Shannon (UNITY) 9-6; 5. Brandon Douglas (TUS) 8-6.

GCMS results -- 7. Cullen Neal, 7-6.