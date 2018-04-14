PBL softball sweeps doubleheader over South Newton

KENTLAND, Ind. -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team swept South Newton in a Saturday doubleheader.

The Panthers won 14-7 in game two as Baylee Cosgrove hit 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Mallorie Ecker went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Jaden Bender and Cassidi Nuckols each hit 2-for-4 as Bender drove in two runs and scored another and Nuckols had an RBI and a run scored.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Cosgrove hit a leadoff double to center field before crossing home plate on a Nuckols groundout.

After South Newton scored six runs in the top of the second inning, PBL (2-6, 2-2 Sangamon Valley Conference) tallied two runs in the bottom of the second.

Ecker singled to center field and Kelbie Hayden reached base on an error before Christina White grounded out to send Ecker across home plate. Cosgrove doubled on a fly ball to left field to send Hayden home.

In the third inning, PBL scored three more runs.

Nuckols led off the inning with a single to left field and Maddy Foellner walked before Ecker sent both runners home with a single to center field. Ecker crossed home plate on a Hayden single to tie the game.

In the fourth inning, Cosgrove tripled to center field before Bender singled to center field to send Cosgrove across home plate for the go-ahead run.

The Panthers added seven more runs to their lead in the fifth inning.

Sindra Gerdes reached base on an error to lead off and stole second base before crossing home plate on an Ecker single to right field.

Hayden walked and Kayla Suhl was hit by a pitch before Kayla Adwell scored on a Cosgrove fielder's choice.

Bender sent SkyLer Eaker home wiht a single to right field before Cosgrove crossed home plate on a passed ball. Nuckols singled to center field before Foellner hit an RBI single to center field and Gerdes doubled on a fly ball to center field to send Nuckols and Foellner across home plate.

Emily Adwell was the winning pitcher as he allowed one run -- none earned -- on six hits and no walks while striking out one batter.

Nuckols allowed six runs -- two earned -- on four hits while striking out two batters and walking two while SkyLer Eaker allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one-third of an inning.

In game one, PBL won 13-2 as Gerdes hit 2-for-3 with a home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored.

Hayden went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Maddy Foellner hit 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Nuckols tripled with an RBI and three runs scored.

Emily Adwell pitched a three-hitter for PBL as she allowed two runs -- one earned -- on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

The Panthers scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead in the first inning.

Cosgrove singled to left feild and Bender and Nuckols each drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out before Gerdes singled on a fly ball to left field to send Cosgrove home.

With two outs, Jolee Hastings reached base on an error that resulted in Nuckols crossing home plate before Gerdes crossed home plate on a Hayden walk.

In the fifth inning, PBL scored two runs as Gerdes was hit by a pitch before crossing home plate as Ecker hit a double to center field. Hastings singled to right field to send Ecker across home plate.

The Panthers scored five runs in the sixth inning.

Bender singled with one out before Nuckols sent her home with a triple to center field. Nuckols was sent home by a single by Foellner to center field.

After Gerdes and Ecker each walked, Foellner scored on a sacrifice fly ball by Hastings.

Hayden then doubled to right field to send Gerdes and Ecker across home plate.

In the seventh inning, Cosgrove and Nuckols each walked before Gerdes homered on a fly ball to center field, sending three runs home.

Game 1

PBL 13, South Newton 2

PBL 300 025 3 -- 13 11 1

SN 100 001 0 -- 2 3 1

W -- Emily Adwell, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 6 K, 3 BB. L -- Warne, 7 IP, 11 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 3 K, 9 BB.

PBL -- Baylee Cosgrove 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB. Jaden Bender 1-4, R. Cassidi Nuckols 1-3, 3B, RBI, 3 R. Maddy Foellner 2-5, RBI, R. Sindra Gerdes 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs, 4 R. Mallorie Ecker 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Jolee Hastings 1-4, 2 RBIs. Kelbie Hayden 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 BB.

South Newton -- Diedam 1-3, 3B, R. M. Embery RBI. Warne 1-3, R. Hall 1-2.

Game 2

PBL 14, South Newton 7

SN 060 001 1 -- 7 10 3

PBL 123 170 x -- 14 13 2

W -- Emily Adwell, 5 IP, 6 H, R, 0 ER, K, 0 BB. L -- Diedam, 4 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 K, BB.

South Newton -- Diedam 1-3, R. M. Embery 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Warne 1-4, RBI. S. Embery 2-3, 2 R. Hall R. Honn 3-4, RBI. Matlox RBI. Iliff 1-4, R. Hall 1-3, R.

PBL (1-6, 1-3) -- Baylee Cosgrove 3-4, 3B, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Jaden Bender 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Cassidi Nuckols 2-4, RBI, R. Maddy Foellner 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Sindra Gerdes 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Mallorie Ecker 3-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Kelbie Hayden 1-3, RBI, R. Kayla Adwell R. SkyLer Eaker R. Christina White RBI.