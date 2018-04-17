GCMS softball defeats Tri-Valley 4-1

DOWNS -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 4-1 Tuesday over Tri-Valley.

Madison Eberle pitched a three-hit complete game for the Falcons (4-3, 4-1 Heart of Illinois Conference), striking out 15 batters and walking one. In the second inning, Eberle hit a two-run homer past the center-field fence.

The home run extended GCMS's lead to 3-0 as Dani Eckerty led off the second inning with a single to center field and stole second base before reaching third base on a Megan Moody groundout and crossing home plate as Autumn Carter reached base on a dropped third strike.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Falcons extended their lead to 4-0 as Carter reached base on an error and Eberle walked and Emily Clinton hit an infield single to load the bases before Maci Bielfeldt doubled to send Clinton home.

Tri-Valley scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Morgan Hauptman doubled to right field to send Izzy Mata across home plate.

The Falcons finished the game with eight hits as Eberle and Eckerty each went 2-for-3, Maci Bielfeldt went 2-for-4 and Makenzi Bielfeldt and Clinton each added a hit.

GCMS 4, Tri-Valley 1

GCMS 030 000 1 -- 4 8 0

TV 000 000 1 -- 1 3 1

W -- Madison Eberle, 7 IP, 3 H, ER, 15 K, BB. L -- Izzy Mata 7 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 6 K, 3 BB.

GCMS (4-3, 4-1) -- Eberle 2-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Emily Clinton 1-4, R. Maci Bielfeldt 2-4, 2B, RBI. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-3. Dani Eckerty 2-3, R. Autumn Carter RBI, R.

Tri-Valley -- Maggie Dew 1-3, 2B. Izzy Mata R. Hannah Rudsinski 1-3. Morgan Hauptman 1-3, 2B, RBI.