PBL JH track results (April 17, 2018)

8th-grade boys
Team scores
1. Iroquois West, 114; 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 103; 3. Clifton J.L. Nash, 94; 4. Fisher, 40; 5. Tri-Point, 33; 6. Prairieview-Ogden, 13.
100-meter dash
1. Jimmy Andrade (IW) 12.4; 2. Justin Kuntz (JL) 12.84; 3. Hansen (FISH) 13.11; 4. Daltin Austin (IW) 13.71; 5. Max Rodriguez (PBL) 13.74; 6. Grieser (FISH) 14.43; 7. Hunter Ketchum (PO) 15.17; 8. Quinn Smith (JL) 16.52.
200-meter dash
1. Daltin Austin (IW) 26.49; 2. Bob Mogged (TP) 27.11; 3. Hansen (FISH) 27.56; 4. Carson Turner (JL) 29.14; 5. Jordan Atchison (IW) 29.46; 6. Morgan (FISH) 30.11.
PBL results -- Landon Daniels, 31.02.
400-meter dash
1. Auston Miller (IW) 1:02.36; 2. Roth (JL) 1:08.14; 3. Garrett Sanders (PBL) 1:09.24; 4. Mason Bruns (PBL) 1:12.3; 5. Griester (FISH) 1:14.21; 6. Jason Reeves (JL) 1:18.39; 7. Liestman (FISH) 1:19.74.
PBL results -- Seth Hitz, 1:24.28.
800-meter run
1. Hurley (FISH) 2:25.78; 2. Jesse Barfield (PBL) 2:27.37; 3. Keagan Busboom (PBL) 2:28.81; 4. Grant Grider (JL) 2:31.68; 5. Luke Stegall (PO) 2:34.37; 6. Daniel Busby (PBL) 2:36.23; 7. Andrew Schutte (IW) 2:49.11; 8. Tony Espinosa (IW) 3:01.9; 9. Harrison Kent (JL) 3:16.99; 10. Bouk (TP) 3:17.14.
1,600-meter run
1. Ryder James (PBL) 4:54.46; 2. Hurley (FISH) 5:30.37; 3. Hunter Davis (JL) 5:43.04; 4. Andrew Schutte (IW) 5:44.61; 5. Tony Espinosa (IW) 6:29.09; 6. Harrison Kent (JL) 6:47.14; 7. Tucek (TP) 7:00.3; 8. Kole Bouk (TP) 7:06.27.
110-meter hurdles
1. Bob Mogged (TP) 17.26; 2. Evan Rogers (IW) 17.62; 3. Mason Bruns (PBL) 20.74; 4. Caleb Meister (JL) 21.99; 5. Owen Wahls (IW) 22.52; 6. Gavin McKee (JL) 25.27.
4x100 relay
1. Iroquois West, 55.52; 2. PBL (Max Rodriguez, Tyler Smith, Carson Rigsby, Cameron Grohler), 55.57; 3. J.L. Nash, 56.34.
4x200 relay
1. PBL (Jesse Barfield, Keagan Busboom, Landon Daniels, Daniel Busby), 1:52.65; 2. Iroquois West, 2:12.36; 3. J.L. Nash, 2:28.62.
4x400 relay
1. PBL (Ryder James, Garrett Sanders, Zach Lundquist, Max Rodriguez), 4:35.98; 2. J.L. Nash, 4:40.78; 3. Iroquois West, 4:43.3; 4. Tri-Point, 5:38.61.
1. Jordan Atchison (IW) 4-7; 2. Justin Kuntz (JL) 4-4; 3. Carson Rigsby (PBL) 4-4.
Long jump
1. Bob Mogged (TP) 16-4; 2. Daltin Austin (IW) 15-3; 3. Hansen (FISH) 15-2; 4. Carson Turner (JL) 15-1; 4. Mason Bruns (PBL) 15-1; 6. Karsten Wayland (PO) 15-0; 7. Evan Rogers (IW) 14-1; 8. Jason Reeves (JL) 12-5.
Shot put
1. Karsten Wayland (PO) 45-1 3/4; 2. Ryan Kohler (JL) 39-7 1/2; 3. Clayton Leonard (IW) 38-11 1/2; 4. Giacomo Panozzo (JL) 35-3; 5. Brandon Knight (PBL) 34-0.
PBL results -- Kobe Sefhrans, 27-8; Hayden Schall, 25-6; David Schnebly, 25-4; Sean Hudson, 22-10.
Discus
1. Clayton Leonard (IW) 124-4; 2. Ryan Kohler (JL) 115-0; 3. Giacomo Panozzo (JL) 112-5; 4. Auston Miller (IW) 104-0; 5. Brandon Knight (PBL) 72-11; 6. Hayden Schall (PBL) 65-10; 7. David Schnebly (PBL) 65-0.
PBL results -- Sean Hudson, 59-1; Kobe Sefhrans, 51-1.
Pole vault
1. Cameron Grohler (PBL) 8-6; 2. Tyler Smith (PBL) 7-6.
7th-grade boys
Team scores
1. Iroquois West, 134; 2. Clifton J.L. Nash, 101; 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 100; 4. Fisher, 24; 5. Prairieview-Ogden, 14; 5. Tri-Point, 14.
100-meter dash
1. Brayden Morris (JL) 13.26; 2. Trystyn Schacht (IW) 13.71; 3. Thomas McFall (IW) 13.77; 4. Dickey (FISH) 13.77; 5. Dalton Jones (PBL) 14.18; 6. David King (PBL) 14.42.
PBL results -- Adarsh Patel, 15.08; Jami Lee, 15.4.
200-meter dash
1. Luke Shoven (JL) 28.4; 2. Dickey (FISH) 29.24; 3. Dalton Jones (PBL) 30.71; 4. Adarsh Patel (PBL) 31.96; 5. Rene Hinojosa (IW) 32.19; 6. Darling (FISH) 33.3.
PBL results -- David King, 33.62.
400-meter dash
PBL results -- Tyson Franckey, 1:31.9; Sam Bice, 1:13.43; Nick Henderson, 1:15.21.
800-meter run
1. Bryson Grant (IW) 2:39.83; 2. Carter Swanson (JL) 2:53.11; 3. Talan Miller (PO) 2:53.37; 4. Mihretaeb (TP) 2:55.83; 5. Kamron Erickson (TP) 3:01.55; 6. Jake Swan (PBL) 3:03.78; 7. Connor Bernard (JL) 3:10.11; 8. Jonas Wilwohl (IW) 3:10.96; 9. Ottney (FISH) 3:20.4; 10. Aden Armstrong (PO) 3:21.1; 11. Hurley (FISH) 3:26.72.
1,600-meter run
1. Carter Swanson (JL) 5:45.67; 2. Landen Barfield (PBL) 5:57.08; 3. J.P. Gossett (JL) 5:58.58; 4. Evan Izquierdo (IW) 6:00.58; 5. Mihreteab Gilleland (TP) 6:02.81; 6. Zwilling (FISH) 6:07.58; 7. Dylan Hylbert (IW) 6:13.71; 8. Alex Marschke (PO) 6:55.08; 9. Mason Riebe (TP) 7:04.46.
110-meter hurdles
1. Trystyn Schacht (IW) 38.05; 2. Aiden Johnson (PBL) 39.4; 3. Sam McMillan (IW) 39.68; 4. Matthew Luhrsen (JL) 40.21; 5. Tyler Balthazor (JL) 40.78; 6. Zander Sojka (PO) 44.3; 7. Cole Pruitt (PO) 47.27.
4x100 relay
1. Iroquois West, 56.8; 2. Fisher, 57.01; 3. Prairieview-Ogden, 57.74.
4x200 relay
1. J.L. Nash, 1:59.55; 2. Iroquois West, 2:14.9.
4x400 relay
1. J.L. Nash, 4:47.49; 2. Iroquois West, 5:07.71; 3. PBL (Kimarion Austin, Sam Bice, James Blackburn, Nick Henderson), 5:08.18; 4. Tri-Point, 5:44.
High jump
1. Tristan Clark (IW) 4-11; 2. Mathew Luhrsen (JL) 4-8; 3. Darding (FISH) 4-2; 4. Jami Lee (PBL) 4-2.
Long jump
1. Damian Melgoza (IW) 15-10 1/2; 2. Thomas McFall (IW) 15-1; 3. David King (PBL) 15-0 1/2; 4. Aiden Johnson (PBL) 14-9; 5. Tristan Schmidt (JL) 13-2; 5. Dickey (FISH) 13-2.
Shot put
1. Kendall Swanson (PBL) 36-4; 2. Michael Alberts (JL) 35-10; 3. Kayden Snelling (PBL) 33-8 1/2; 4. Garron Perzee (IW) 32-1 3/4; 5. Cannon Leonard (IW) 31-3; 6. Aaron Kavajecz (PBL) 28-2.
PBL results -- Keaton Garren, 18-10 1/4; Lane Robidoux, 16-4; Eben Cahill, 13-3 1/4.
Discus
1. Michael Alberts (JL) 113-8; 2. Kayden Snelling (PBL) 98-2; 3. Garron Perzee (IW) 96-11; 4. Cannon Leonard (IW) 95-9; 5. Luke Shoven (JL) 95-0; 6. Kendall Swanson (PBL) 90-7.
PBL results -- Aaron Kavajecz, 82-11; Keaton Garren, 55-3; Lane Robidoux, 45-5; Eben Cahill, 38-5.
Pole vault
1. Jack Bouse, 6-6.
8th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 90; 2. Prairieview-Ogden, 70.5; 3. Iroquois West, 68; 4. Tri-Point, 63; 5. Fisher, 62.5; 6. Nash, 50.
100-meter dash
1. Emily Elsbernd (PO) 14.27; 2. Haleigh Maddock (PO) 14.4; 3. Fitzgerald (FISH) 14.46; 4. Hallden (FISH) 14.68; 5. Macie Wright (PBL) 14.87; 6. Kaylee Cote (IW) 15.02.
PBL results -- Jacey Parrish, 16.84; Janel Sellek, 17.02.
200-meter dash
1. Emily Elsbernd (PO) 29.88; 2. Maisy Johnson (PBL) 29.88; 3. Hope Johnson (PBL) 30.14; 4. ; 5. Melina Schuette (TP) 31.72; 6. Alyssa Regan (IW) 32.55.
PBL results -- Sellek, 41.43.
400-meter dash
1. Fitzgerald (FISH) 1:10.52; 2. Jordan Parrish (PBL) 1:15.14; 3. Isabell Olson (TP) 1:16.58; 4. Laney Bottorff (JL) 1:16.66; 5. Haley Krach (JL) 1:17.51.
800-meter run
1. Alexis Putnam (PBL) 2:53.81; 2. Ashlyn Lannert (PO) 2:53.82; 3. Morgan Uden (PBL) 2:59.96; 4. Celeste Cummings (IW) 3:06.62; 5. Kendra Riddle (PO) 3:08.24; 6. Alexis Ward (JL) 3:09.71; 7. Musiek (FISH) 3:10.65; 8. Jasmine Clark (TP) 3:31.77; 9. Aubree Mathena (TP) 3:33.68; 10. Zelzyn Espinosa (IW) 3:41.81.
1,600-meter run
1. Clarissa Garcia (IW) 6:29.11; 2. Alexis Ward (JL) 6:33.42; 3. Ashlyn Lannert (PO) 6:34.21; 4. Mikaayla English (TP) 6:54.14; 5. Kendra Riddle (PO) 6:55.74; 6. Maggie Thorne (IW) 7:29.87.
100-meter hurdles
1. Melina Schuette (TP) 20.46; 2. Maggie Thorne (IW) 20.51; 3. Kaylen Cote (IW) 20.81; 3. Hope McDermott (TP) 20.81; 5. Lizzie Poskin (JL) 22.71; 6. Kassidy LeClair (JL) 22.77.
4x100 relay
1. Fisher, 1:01.18; 2. Iroquois West, 1:06.02; 3. J.L. Nash, 1:10.84; 4. Tri-Point, 1:14.65.
4x200 relay
1. PBL (Maisy Johnson, Averi Garrett, Estrella Landeros, Hope Johnson), 2. Fisher, 2:04; 3. Iroquois West, 2:20.81; 4. J.L. Nash, 2:24.46.
4x400 relay
1. Iroquois West, 5:23.62; 2. Tri-Point, 5:36.99; 3. J.L. Nash, 5:40.11.
High jump
1. Maisy Johnson (PBL) 4-5; 2. Abby Behrens (PO) 4-3; 3. Kaylee Cote (IW) 4-1.
Long jump
1. Emily Elsbernd (PO) 13-4; 2. Hollman (FISH) 12-8; 3. Kaylee Cote (IW) 12-6; 4. Melina Schuette (TP) 12-5; 5. Hallden (FISH) 12-4.
Shot put
1. Makenna Ecker, 29-0 1/4; 2. Lanie Woods (TP) 26-5 1/4; 3. Jones (FISH) 23-6; 4. Thompson (FISH) 23-1; 4. Taylor Wells, 23-1; 6. Emma Parkinson (PO) 22-5.
PBL resutls -- Grace Bruens, 19-7; Sarah Hewerdine, 18-6; Jaelyn Stanley, 16-5 3/4.
Discus
1. Makenna Ecker (PBL) 92-0; 2. Lanie Woods (TP) 66-8; 3. Kaylee Brosseau (JL) 66-3; 4. Tabitha JaBaay (TP) 59-2; 5. Allison Cox (JL) 56-2; 6. Emma Parkinson (PO) 55-7.
PBL results -- Jaelyn Stanley, 42-1; Grace Bruens, 37-2; Sarah Hewerdine, 51-0.
Pole vault
1. Hope Watts (PBL) 5-6; 2. Kate Wilson (PBL) 5-0.
7th-grade girls
Team scores
1. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 11; 2. Tri-Point, 92; 3. Clifton J.L. Nash, 86; 4. Iroquois West, 49; 5. Fisher, 46; 6. Prairieview-Ogden, 31.
100-meter dash
1. Evans (FISH) 13.96; 2. Lynlee Jubin (TP) 14.01; 3. Ella Rhodes (IW) 14.37; 4. Ava King (PBL) 14.52; 5. Kyra Cathcart (TP) 14.65; 6. Lauren Lannert (PO) 15.02.
PBL results -- Bailey Luebchow, 15.55; A.J. Cahill, 18.74; Hannah Burke, 18.96.
200-meter dash
1. Veronica Matuszewski (TP) 30.74; 2. Lynlee Jubin (TP) 30.9; 3. Averi Garrett (PBL) 31.74; 4. Emily Vega (JL) 32.71; 5. Shea Small (IW) 33.05; 6. Jasmine Stewart (JL) 33.31.
PBL results -- Ava King, 34.18.
400-meter dash
1. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 1:10.62; 2. Natalie Prairie (JL) 1:13.8; 3. Cadence Neal (PBL) 1:15.71; 4. Janie McGhee (IW) 1:17.02; 5. Macy (FISH) 1:17.21; 6. Sydney Rowhling (JL) 1:20.95.
PBL results -- Aubree Gooden, 1:26.24; Leighan Flesner, 1:36.62.
800-meter run
1. Lauren Lannert (PO) 2:47.24; 2. Samantha Hartke (IW) 2:50.05; 3. Jordyn Goss (PBL) 3:05.3; 4. Sidney Marquie (JL) 3:07.86; 5. Mya Bott (PO) 3:12.71; 6. Sidney Rowhling (JL) 3:15.01; 7. Alli Schuette (TP) 3:16.08; 8. Bishop (FISH) 3:19.06; 9. Tatum Wilms (IW) 3:19.93; 10. Nina Figliola (TP) 3:21.46; 11. Zook (FISH) 3:27.11.
1,600-meter run
1. Samantha Hartke (IW) 6:20.23; 2. Sidney Marquie (JL) 6:31.15; 3. Madison Marquie (JL) 6:32.4; 4. Mackenzie Swan (PBL) 6:45.34; 5. Ellie Paul (PBL) 6:47.74; 6. Kadie Hummel (TP) 7:07.02; 7. Aurora Morris (PO) 7:07.87; 8. Tatum Wilms (IW) 7:11.99; 9. Maddie Stites (TP) 7:25.71.
100-meter hurdles
1. Veronica Matuszewski (TP) 19.37; 2. Natalie Prairie (JL) 19.39; 3. Ella Rhodes (IW) 19.68; 4. Emily Vega (JL) 19.93; 5. Shea Small (IW) 20.34; 6. Jordyn Goss (PBL) 21.86.
PBL results -- Brooke Kleinert, 21.96.
4x100 relay
1. Tri-Point (Tessa Heinkel, Kyra Cathcart, Lynlee Jubin, Veronica Matuszewski), 1:00.55; 2. Fisher, 1:01.01; 3. Iroquois West, 1:02.99; 4. J.L. Nash, 1:05.9; 5. Prairieview-Ogden, 1:06.52.
4x200 relay
1. PBL (Ava King, Brooke Kleinert, Bailey Luebchow, Morgan Uden), 2:14.37; 2. Fisher, 2:15.86; 3. J.L. Nash, 2:18.42; 4. Iroquois West, 2:21.9; 5. Prairieview-Ogden, 2:29.27; 6. Tri-Point, 2:29.39.
4x400 relay
1. J.L. Nash, 5:21.55; 2. PBL (Trixie Johnson, Estrella Landeros, Aubree Gooden, Cadence Neal), 5:27.21; 3. Tri-Point, 6:00.87.
High jump
1. Evans (FISH) 4-3; 2. Jasmine Stewart (JL) 3-9; 3. Natalie Prairie (JL) 3-9; 4. Tessa Heinkel (TP) 3-9.
Long jump
1. Kyra Cathcart (TP) 12-11; 2. Trixie Johnson (PBL) 12-7 1/2; 3. Averi Garrett (PBL) 12-2; 4. Lynlee Jubin (TP) 12-0; 5. Evans (FISH) 11-7.
PBL results -- 11. Bailey Luebchow, 8-4.
Shot put
1. Kamryn Shifflet (TP) 28-9; 2. Emily Robidoux (PBL) 24-7 1/2; 3. Grace Goldenstein (PO) 19-0 1/2; 4. Miranda Loosa, 19-0 3/4; 5. Stephens (FISH) 19-0; 6. Macy Crabtree (JL) 18-0 3/4.
PBL results -- Keegynn Martinek, 13-8 1/2; Leah Eyre, 13-7; Madi Kaiser, 13-6.
Discus
1. Emily Robidoux (PBL) 74-7; 2. Kamryn Shifflet (TP) 73-7; 3. Emma Skeen (JL) 62-2; 4. Ellie Ward (PO), 50-11; 5. Keegynn Martinek, 39-8; 6. Leah Eyre (PBL) 39-3.
PBL results -- Madi Kaiser, 34-7.
Pole vault
1. Macee Jensen (PBL) 5-6; 2. Bailey Luebchow (PBL) 5-0.
