PBL JV softball loses in five innings to LeRoy

LEROY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity softball team lost 18-4 Tuesday to LeRoy.

After LeRoy started the game with an 8-0 lead after one inning, the Panthers scored a run in the top of the second inning.

Kayla Suhl hit a leadoff single to center field and Jordyn Buhrmaster walked with one out before Suhl crossed home plate.

The Panthers trailed by 17 runs after three innings before scoring three runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut their deficit to 18-4.

Jaden Bender doubled to left field, Mallorie Ecker walked and Dalaney Rogers reached base on an error to load the bases before Kayla Adwell drew a walk to send Bender across home plate.

Suhl then singled to right field to send Ecker home before Rogers crossed home plate on a fielder's choice ball hit by MaKynlie Hewerdine.

Suhl finished the game hitting 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for PBL while Adwell and Bender each hit 1-for-1 with a double.

On the mound, Ecker allowed 14 runs -- eight earned -- on eight hits and four walks while striking out one batter through two innings. Suhl allowed four earned runs on five hits and one walk through two more innings.

LeRoy 18, PBL 4

PBL 010 30 -- 4 4 4

LER 864 0x -- 18 13 1

PBL pitching -- Mallorie Ecker, 2 IP, 8 H, 14 R, 8 ER, K, 4 BB. Kayla Suhl, 2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 0 K, BB.

PBL hitting -- Ecker R. Dalaney Rogers R. Kayla Adwell 1-1, 2B, RBI. Kayla Suhl 2-2, RBI, R. MaKynlie Hewerdine RBI. Jaden Bender 1-1, 2B, R.