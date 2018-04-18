CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball team won 16-6 Wednesday over St. Thomas More.

Jaden Bender hit 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Baylee Cosgrove homered and tripled while driving in three runs and scored two more.

Kelbie Hayden went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and an RBI while Cassidi Nuckols hit 2-for-5 with a homer run, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Nuckols was also the winning pitcher on the mound for PBL (3-6) as she allowed six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out six batters and walking one through 4 1/3 innings. Emily Adwell yielded no runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

In the first inning, PBL scored two runs as Bender singled to left field with one out and Nuckols reached base on an error to put runners in scoring position before Sindra Gerdes sent both runners home with a base hit to right field.

The Panthers added seven more runs in the second inning.

Hayden led off the inning with a triple before crossing home plate via a Christina White single.

Jolee Hastings walked before Baylee Cosgrove sent two runs home with a triple to left field. Cosgrove crossed home plate on an error.

Bender and Nuckols each singled before Bender scored on an error and Nuckols stole second base. Gerdes reached base on an error before Nuckols crossed home plate.

Mallorie Ecker walked and Hayden reached base on an error before another error on a White ground ball resulted in Ecker tallying a run.

In the third inning, Cosgrove hit a solo home run on a line drive to center field to extend PBL's lead to 10-0.

After STM scored three runs in the fourth inning, PBL tallied two more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Bender hit a leadoff single before Nuckols homered to left field.

Hayden led off the sixth inning with another solo home run before White reached base on an error and Cosgrove walked. Bender singled to center field to send White across home plate to extend PBL's lead to 14-6.

Gerdes walked to lead off the seventh inning before an error on a ground ball by Ecker led to Gerdes and Ecker crossing home plate.

PBL 16, St. Thomas More 6

PBL 271 022 2 -- 16 14 1

STM 000 330 0 -- 6 13 11

W -- Cassidi Nuckols, 4.1 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 6 K, BB. L -- Brookins, 7 IP, 14 H, 16 R, 9 ER, 8 K, 5 BB.

PBL (3-6) -- Jaden Bender 4-5, 3 R, RBI. Baylee Cosgrove 2-5, 3B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs. Nuckols 2-5, HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs. Kelbie Hayden 3-5, 3B, HR, 2 R, RBI. Kayla Adwell 1-2. Sindra Gerdes 1-4, 2 RBIs. Mallorie Ecker 2 R. Christina White 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Jolee Hastings R.

STM (0-4) -- Brookins 2-4, 2 R, 2B. Relords 3-4, 2 R. Banke HR, 3RBIs. Kirby 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2B. Henkel, 2-4, 2B.