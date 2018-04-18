PBL's Brett Giese finishes first in high jump at Freshman-Sophomore Invite

PBL's Riley Cuppernell runs in the 4x400 relay during Wednesday's freshman-sophomore meet in Paxton.

PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys track athlete Brett Giese finished first in the high jump with a leap of 5-4 in Wednesday's Freshman-Sophomore Invite.

Riley Cuppernell placed third with a height of 5-0. Cuppernell also finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.44 seconds while Cody Winter placed eighth with a time of 59.46 seconds.

Luke Cowan finished second in the shot put with a throw of 38-8 1/4 while Colin Wieneke placed fourth with a toss of 29-8 1/4.

Cowan also finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 92-9.

Drew Diesburg was the lone performer in the pole vault as he finished with a height of 8-9.

Nik Schnabel finished third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:58.85 while Kyle Price placed eighth with a time of 12:01.71. Schnabel also finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:27.09.

In the 4x100 relay, PBL (Clayton Skinner, Zac Jayne, Connor Beland and Curtis Phillips) finished third with a time of 49.57 seconds.

The Panthers' 4x200 relay team (Skinner, Jayne, Beland and Phillps) finished third with a time of 1:46.67.

In the 4x400 relay, PBL (Beland, Trevor Morse, Jayne and Cuppernell) finished third with a time of 4:05.15.

Curtis Phillips placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 19.97 seconds. He also placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.33 seconds.

Morse tied for seventh place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.95. Beland placed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 16-0.

The Panthers' 4x800 relay team (Kyle Price, Ashton Goss, Liam McMullin and Patrick Griffin) finished seventh with a time of 10:52.55.

Drew Diesburg and Cody Sample finished 13th and 14th, respectively, in the 100-meter dash with times of 14.05 and 14.19 seconds.

As a team, PBL finished fourth in the eight-team meet with a score of 79.

PBL FRESH/SOPH BOYS INVITE

At Paxton

Team scores

1. Bismarck-Henning, 118; 2. Herscher, 110; 3. Clifton Central, 85; 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 79; 5. Urbana University, 67; 6. Watseka, 33; 7. Iroquois West, 28; 8. Momence, 8.

100-meter dash

1. Logan Lunsford (HER) 12.1; 2. Caleb Lahey (BH) 12.35; 3. Caden Perry (CC) 12.45; 4. Chandler Burrow (CC) 12.46; 5. Zachary Gerling (IW) 12.81.

PBL results -- 13. Drew Diesburg, 14.05; 14. Cody Sample, 14.19.

200-meter dash

1. Caden Perry (CC) 25-11; 2. Dalton Woods (HER) 25.61; 3. Chandler Burrow (CC) 25.91; 4. Noah Gomez (BH) 26.69; 5. Nathan Walker (UNI) 27.24.

400-meter dash

1. Jacob Schultz (HER) 53.41; 2. Riley Cuppernell (PBL) 55.44; 3. Alex Dolcos (UNI) 56.84; 4. Nick Ramkumar (UNI) 57.38; 5. Kade Murray (WAT) 58.09.

PBL results -- 8. Cody Winter, 59.46.

800-meter run

1. Unknown (BH) 2:17.37; 2. Kamden Lockwood (HER) 2:17.92; 3. Justin Bunting (WAT) 2:20.23; 4. Caden Chamness (CC) 2:20.96; 5. Gabe Martinez (BH) 2:24.03.

PBL results -- T7. Trevor Morse, 2:27.95.

1,600-meter run

1. Henry Kraatz (UNI) 4:52.15; 2. Aryan Lalwani (UNI) 4:53.17; 3. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 4:55.27; 4. Trevor Swanson (CC) 5:02.1; 5. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 5:27.09.

3,200-meter run

1. Matthew Tang (UNI) 10:45.12; 2. Tyler Howard (HER) 10:54.78; 3. Nik Schnabel (PBL) 10:58.85; 4. Connor Price (IW) 11:14:03; 5. Gabe Martinez (BH) 11:39.31.

PBL results -- 8. Kyle Price, 12:01.71.

110-meter hurdles

1. Chase Benjamin (BH) 17.2; 2. Caspary Jefferson (CC) 17.32; 3. Omoniyi Blessing (UNI) 17.86; 4. Caleb Fleischauer (HER) 18.66; 5. Curtis Phillips (PBL) 19.97.

300-meter hurdles

1. Chase Benjamin (BH) 48.04; 2. Caleb Fleischauer (HER) 48.55; 3. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 50.85; 4. Rayquain Coleman (MOM) 51.96; 5. Andrew Tingley (BH) 52.51.

PBL results -- 6. Curtis Phillips, 54.33.

4x100 relay

1. Herscher, 47.8; 2. Bismarck-Henning, 48.59; 3. PBL (Clayton Skinner, Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Curtis Phillips), 49.57; 4. Uni High, 49.86; 5. Iroquois West, 51.17.

4x200 relay

1. Clifton Central, 1:39.66; 2. Herscher, 1:40.36; 3. PBL (Clayton Skinner, Zac Jayne, Connor Beland, Curtis Phillips), 1:46.67; 4. Bismarck-Henning, 1:47.07; 5. Watseka, 1:49.54.

4x400 relay

1. Herscher, 4:00.31; 2. Watseka, 4:02.6; 3. PBL (Connor Beland, Trevor Morse, Zac Jayne, Riley Cuppernell), 4:05.15; 4. Clifton Central, 4:07.15; 5. Uni High, 4:29.27.

4x800 relay

1. Uni High, 8:41.92; 2. Clifton Central, 9:14.24; 3. Herscher, 9:15.52; 4. Watseka, 9:53.91; 5. Bismarck-Henning, 10:13.35.

PBL results -- 7. Kyle Price, Ashton Goss, Liam McMullin, Patrick Griffin, 10:52.55.

High jump

1. Brett Giese (PBL) 5-4; 2. Chandler Burrow (CC) 5-1; 3. Riley Cuppernell (PBL) 5-0.

Long jump

1. Logan Lunsford (HER) 19-9 1/2; 2. Zachary Gerling (IW) 19-0 1/2; 3. Kamden Lockwood (HER) 4. Keanu King (BH) 17-2 1/2; 5. Evan Walworth (BH) 16-8.

PBL results -- 7. Connor Beland, 16-0.

Triple jump

1. Zachary Gerling (IW) 38-2; 2. Evan Walworth (BH) 34-7 1/2; 3. Josh Dines (BH) 34-3 1/2; 4. Rayquain Coleman (MOM) 30-0 1/2; 5. Othniel Carr (UNI) 28-9.

Shot put

1. Caleb Lahey (BH) 43-11; 2. Luke Cowan (PBL) 38-8 1/4; 3. Andrew VanHoveln (BH) 31-9 1/2; 4. Colin Wieneke (PBL) 29-8 1/4; 5. Hunter Glass (HER) 29-4.

Discus

1. Caleb Lahey (BH) 114-11; 2. Andrew VanHoveln (BH) 112-0; 3. Justin Bunting (WAT) 93-11; 4. Luke Cowan (PBL) 92-9; 5. Shawn Farris (WAT) 92-8.

Pole vault

1. Drew Diesburg (PBL) 8-9.